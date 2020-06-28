iOS 14 tips and tricks: Supercharge your iPhone experience with iOS 14



iOS 14 tips and tricks: Smart stack

Believe it or not, you can easily customize the predefined widget stacks that iOS creates for you. To do that, long-press a widget stack on your iOS 14 homescreen and hit "Edit stack" . You will be then presented with a list of all the widgets that comprise the specific stack and are free to rearrange them in any way you want. However, you can't add new widgets to an existing stack in iOS 14 yet; to do that, you have to delete your existing widget stack and then create a new one with the additional iOS 14 widget you might want to have in the new stack.





And did you know that you can easily create your own custom widget stack in iOS 14? You totally can, and it's as simple as dragging an existing widget on top of another one.







iOS 14 tips and tricks: Security

One of the great new features introduced with iOS 14 is all about security. The Passwords app now gives security recommendations about your compromised password that have either leaked as a part of a data breach, reused passwords, and easily guessed passwords. Once you go inside the Passwords app, you are presented with the possible actions you might take, with the most common one being changing the password. Here's a iOS 14 trick that would help you keep your online data locked safely behind strong passwords.







iOS 14 tips and tricks: Back gestures

Did you know that you can long-press the back button in the Settings app and choose which hierarchical level to go back to? Well, you do now! To make use of this new iOS 14 features and make use of this handy new trick, simply go do a few levels into iOS 14 menus and long-press the back button. A short list of possible locations will appear beneath your fingertip.









iOS 14 tips and tricks: Back tap

One of the great new features that iOS 14 will hit tons of iPhones is back tap, which lets you tap the rear of your phone two or three times and quickly launch a predefined function. How to make use of this iOS 14 trick? Simply go to Accessibilities, then look for Touch, and scroll all the down to Back tap. Once inside, you can customize the double and triple taps, respectively. You can not only assign some key functions to these new shortcuts, but also use a custom shortcut or automation that you've created in Shortcuts app.









iOS 14 tips and tricks: Camera

The iOS 14 camera-related tip we'll share is a pretty big one - you can finally take mirrored selfies. Up until now, when you take a selfie it'd be mirrored. but with iOS 14, you can opt to automatically flip images and basically what you're seeing in the viewfinder. No longer will you have to manually flip your selfies with iOS 14! To make use of this new trick, simply go to the Camera menu down in Settings and look for the "Mirror front camera" toggle under Composition.



