I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point

I still want a small phone and in 2024, you can’t really get smaller than a flip phone

want a small phone and in 2024, you can’t really get smaller than a flip phone Having experienced a Pixel phone, however, that transition becomes kind of tough

Pricing is a form of strategy

So I tried. But there were these things preventing me from doing that and just being impulsive, hitting the “Buy” button and calling it one of the most fun days of my life.



Form factor isn’t an excuse for lack of staple features Or, I don’t know, enable manufacturers to ignore industry trends

When we buy stuff, we’re kind of conditioned to see it as an instant gain. It’s only natural: you’re giving money to get something either pleasurable or useful in return. Sometimes it’s a total win and you get both! Basic stuff, makes total sense: no issues with it.



However, in reality, that’s a transaction . Meaning, you’re giving something away to gain something in return. As such, I’ve developed this very nifty habit of asking a big, important question:



Now, responding to that question usually takes some time. At the least, it takes a few minutes, but I’ve had instances where the creation of a spreadsheet was involved. So imagine my surprise when Mr. Brain was caffeinated enough to instantly follow up with this list for me:



Only 4 years of support? The Pixel 9 will probably offer at least 7

will probably offer at least 7 Those cameras are upgrades, yes, but post production won’t be as good

There are a ton flip-related features, but we have to be honest: I’m getting this phone to flip it as little as possible

No dust protection. I have cats. No bueno.

That huge price tag

Sure, there are positives too. It changes fast enough, it has a great CPU inside with the Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 and 512GB of storage will be more than sufficient for a long time. Oh, and obviously: it is available in navy and, as established above, that’s the only thing I apparently care about with a passion.



And that’s great. But it still doesn’t seem like good enough of a reason to excuse that price tag.



still exciting. Yes, it takes a lot of engineering prowess to create one that is not only good, but sufficiently durable. And I fully realize that they come with extra features, enabling me to do things that the good old candybar-phone simply can’t do.



But can we please stop acting like foldables are still a new thing? Because, to be completely honest, I feel like “it’s a foldable phone” is the primary reason for the Razr — and not only it — to have such an exorbitant price tag.



Now, call me straightforward (and I am (and that’s a good thing, actually)), but in order for a “new” type of technology to truly enter the iterative process and become notably improved, it must become more widely available. It must be in people’s hands!



Sure:



And all of that is more than fine: it’s wonderful. It’s diverse! But, let me ask you this: how many flip phones are you seeing when you go out on your evening stroll? Better yet: how many friends do you have with a



And for the record, for me it’s just one. I used to know two more dudes with such phones, but they traded theirs away mere months after they got them. And there’s your brain-food side dish.



I think that my entire brainstorming process related to my ultimate decision to not invest in a Razr Plus from 2024 (in navy , specifically) could give you an idea as to why.



I’d reconsider my decision at $750 and I’d have totally pulled the trigger at $600.



But even at that: lengthy support cycles are finally becoming an industry standard, which I think is good enough reason to call out Moto and request a wake up call. Oh, and: dust protection has been a thing for years now. I mean, if we can have a folding phone , we can probably figure that one out too, right?



As much as I love phones in blue and especially those in navy, what I love more is a logical purchasing decision. One where I feel that I’m not taking a huge gamble while spending. Speaking of: the



Now, can you imagine if Google reveals a Pixel Flip? In navy?! A man can dream. But that man can also tell you one thing: he’d happily pay $999 for such a dream-phone... So long as it had great camera software, at least a basic dustproof rating and 8 years of software support.



Okay, maybe $750, but it better be in available in navy!