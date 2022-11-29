Samsung reports rising interest in Galaxy Fold 4 phones from enterprise partners

Why are businesses investing in Galaxy Fold 4 phones?









Samsung’s research has also reported that the Bloomber Professional app is one of the most used financial applications by traders and analysts. As such, the Fold 4 allows finance professionals to utilize both screens of the Fold 4 to either catch up with news on the go, or get detailed overviews of the latest market trends.









A collaboration with IBM allowed Samsung to optimize the mobile experience for an unnamed, but reportedly big financial institution. The results can be seen bellow, and all of the fields are both interactive and customizable. This is a testament to Samsung’s drive further improve what the Galaxy Fold 4 is capable of.









What does this mean for Samsung fans?









Each separate enhancement or optimization opens the door for a feature, which may make its way to applications and services, already available to the public. And if that happens, foldables might get a lot more exciting in the coming years. It means two things. First off, it means that foldables are becoming more and more mainstream, and as such, we’re likely to see the technology not only reach new heights in the next couple of years but also become more prominent across smartphones.Second, it also means that Samsung is willing to put the work in and enhance the user experience for those users, which are impacted on a higher level by the Galaxy Fold 4, which is admirable dedication on their end.As such, if the first statement rings true, we can expect foldables to go beyond enterprise and become adopted by other markets. If that does happen, Samsung would likely bring the same care and attention to those users too.Each separate enhancement or optimization opens the door for a feature, which may make its way to applications and services, already available to the public. And if that happens, foldables might get a lot more exciting in the coming years.