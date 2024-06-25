Google teases Pixel 9 Pro in a video ahead of August 13th hardware event

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Screenshot of Pixel 9 Pro teaser | Image credit — Google

Google has been on a roll today with back to back surprises. Immediately following the disbursement of invites for the "Made by Google" event, the company has now posted a sneak peek of what appears to be the Pixel 9 Pro in its store.

The 12-second teaser video, found on the Google Store website, offers a glimpse into the design of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro. The video begins with an animation of the "Google Pixel" logo, transitioning to the Roman numeral "IX," signifying the phone's position in the Pixel lineup.

Screenshots from promotional teaser video of the Google Pixel 9 Pro on the Google Store | Images credit — Google


The teaser cleverly utilizes a shimmer effect to reveal the device's outline and its distinctive camera bar, featuring a triple-lens setup. The phone appears to be a Pro model, showcasing a lighter color scheme.

On the same webpage, Google also officially confirmed that a keynote event will be held on August 13th, 2024, from 10 to 11 a.m. PT, and will be live-streamed on YouTube. The event is also confirmed to unveil "the latest exciting updates across Android, Gemini, and the Pixel portfolio of devices."

The company has emphasized the integration of Google AI and its mobile platform, hinting at significant advancements in the user experience. That said, the Pixel 9 series is speculated to be among the first devices to incorporate Gemini Live, the conversational AI experience that was shown off at Google I/O. This integration is expected to enable features like spam call detection and live camera capabilities through Astra, enhancing the phone's functionality and user interaction.

Google's teaser of the Pixel 9 Pro has sparked considerable interest in the tech community. While details remain limited, the company's emphasis on AI integration and the potential features of the device have fueled excitement for the upcoming August 13th event for both tech enthusiasts and Pixel fans alike.
Johanna Romero
Johanna Romero
