Iconic Phones now shipping in the UK and EU!

Iconic Phones book
Iconic Phones is now shipping in the UK and EU | Image by PhoneArena
Today is a happy, happy day - we've opened orders for Iconic Phones in the UK and EU!

You can pick either the Standard Edition (just the book), or choose the Premium Edition, in which case the book will arrive in a super-high-quality slipcase, along with five hand-drawn print illustrations of some legendary handsets, two sticker sheets with all phones featured in the book in cool, cyberpunk-inspired style, and a collection or original wallpapers. Definitely worth the upgrade!

ORDER ICONIC PHONES BOOK HERE

Orders made by UK and EU customers ship right away!

Iconic Phones Premium Edition comes with some extremely cool add-on. | Image by PhoneArena

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is a colorful tribute to some of the most memorable phones and smartphones in history. From some of the coolest feature phones of the early 2000’s like the Nokia 3310 and Moto Razr V3, through instant classics like the HTC One M7, BlackBerry Bold and iPhone, to modern cutting-edge innovations like the Galaxy Fold.

The book features a total of 25 legendary phones and tells their stories from today’s perspective, compete with brand-new, high-resolution photography. These phones have never looked so good!

But wait, there’s more! Some of the biggest voices in the tech sphere share exclusive stories and commentaries about their favorites, including Austin Evans, Mrwhosetheboss, Linus Tech Tips, Jon Rettinger and more!

We have limited stock in Europe right now, so if want to secure you copy of Iconic Phones - waste no time and order you preferred variant of the book right here:


