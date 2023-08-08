How to install Android 14 Beta: a step-by-step guide

Android 14

Android 14





Android 14 has been out as a developer beta for a couple of months now, giving us a pretty good understanding of what to expect in terms of features and functionalities. There aren't that many exciting new features, it would seem, as Android has mostly plateaued and reached a state of feature stability.





Most of the novel improvements on board are mostly niche and incremental ones, which isn't a terribly bad thing to have. Sadly, Google's developer-centric Google I/O'23 keynote didn't focus on Android 14 as AI was the leitmotif and the star of the show.





So, how would you proceed if you wish to install and give Android 14 a try right now? Let's explore!





Read more:





How to install Android 14 the official way





Android 14 isn't out yet, so you can't get the final release just yet. Once Android 14 will be released to Pixel phones first. Well,isn't out yet, so you can't get the final release just yet. Once Google unleashes the gold master to the public, a notification should pop up on your phone informing you that a software update is available. As a refresher,will be released to Pixel phones first.





If you catch wind that Android 14 has been released but you still don't get it on your Pixel phone, it wouldn't hurt manually checking if the update has arrived for your phone. To do that, you need to follow these steps:





Open Settings on your phone

Scroll down to System

Tap System Update

The phone should check if a software update is available and promptly start downloading and installing the update. Note that you will need at least 50% battery or have your phone plugged to a charger. The phone should check if a software update is available and promptly start downloading and installing the update. Note that you will need at least 50% battery or have your phone plugged to a charger.









How to install the Android 14 beta on a Google device





If you simply can't wait or have a non-Pixel phone but still wish to try Android 14 as soon as possible, we've got some good news: installing the Android 14 beta is easier than ever, and Google has opened the beta program to a selection of devices from other manufacturers.





To get the Android 14 beta, you simply need to enroll your device in the To get thebeta, you simply need to enroll your device in the Android 14 beta program by following this link and a software update containing the coveted piece of experimental software should become available for your device shortly.





If you install the Android 14 beta on your Pixel device right now, you should receive the official release at the same time as other users who haven't opted in the beta. Have in mind that once you do so, you will have a limited time frame to opt out of the beta program without a data wipe, which would leave you on the official Android 14 update channel and prevent you from getting future Android 14 beta versions.





How to install the Android 14 beta on a non-Google device





Yes, you can install the Android 14 beta on a non-Google device. Currently supported are select devices from the following Android manufacturers: iQOO, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, TECNO, vivo, Xiaomi.





You will have to check with each manufacturer if the Android 14 beta is available for your specific phone. Provided that the answer is positive, you might have to flash a system image containing the Android 14 beta, though some manufacturers conveniently provide over-the-air Android 14 beta images, which make the process even easier.





Android 14 beta program on your non-Google phone, check To check and potentially enroll in thebeta program on your non-Google phone, check Google's Partners and Eligible Devices page





, the major next chapter of Google's popular mobile operating system, is just around the corner. The upcoming software update should arrive this August to all eligible Google Pixel devices.should start gradually rolling out to other manufacturers' supported devices later this year and in 2024, but it would probably take a few years before it becomes the most popular flavor of Android worldwide.