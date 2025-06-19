Apple iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Main differences to expect
Here's how this year's fiercest rivals will possibly compare.
Intro
In just two months' time, we will see what Apple and Google have been preparing in secret over the past few months.
In mid-to-late August, we expect Google to introduce the Pixel 10 series, with the Pixel 10 Pro being the sensible and compact, but still well-equipped flagship offering. Just a few weeks later, the iPhone 17 generation is coming, with the iPhone 17 Pro destined to be the compact top flagship.
How would these two compare? As usual, these premium phones will be rivals in the flagship space, but they wouldn't divert too much from the course set by their predecessors. That's to say that we don't really expect any truly major changes with either device.
That's okay, though, as we don't feel either Apple or Google have to resort to such revolutionary changes anyway.
iPhone 17 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro expected differences:
|iPhone 17 Pro
|Pixel 10 Pro
|Same flat titanium design with glass back
|Flat sides, curved corners
|A redesigned rear camera island, Pixel-like
|A large camera strip at the back
|6.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
|6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display
|3,000 nits of brightness, possibly
|3,000 nits of brightness
|Apple A19 Pro chipset (3rd-gen 3nm)
|Google Tensor G5 (3nm)
|Possibly 12GB of RAM
|16GB of RAM
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB storage versions
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB storage versions
|48MP+48MP+48MP camera system
|50MP+48MP+48MP rear camera
|24MP FaceTime camera in a smaller Dynamic Island notch
|42MP selfie camera
|~3,600+ mAh battery
|~4,700+ mAh battery
|Up to 40W wired charging, 25W MagSafe 2.0
|32W wired, 23W wireless charging, MagSafe/Qi2 cases
|iOS 26
|Android 16
Table of Contents:
Design and Size
Iconic as iconic gets
Neither Apple nor Google are looking to move away from the now standard flat design language. With completely flat panels and sides, the two devices will use the same design language as their predecessors. No problem with that, honestly, as the two look super premium and lovely.
The iPhone 17 Pro will likely continue utilizing a titanium frame; some rumors called for a return to aluminum, but we are not convinced Apple will downgrade the iPhone in such a way. Aluminum, however, will remain the metal of choice on the Pixel 10 Pro, it seems.
This new design language applies to all models except for the regular iPhone (Image Credit-Weibo)
One major style change that's coming to the iPhone 17 Pro is one that will surely rustle some feathers. The Pro models are getting a redesigned rear camera bar, which evokes strong resemblance to the Pixel's signature rear camera strip. However, the iPhone's take on this design style is set to be way more imposing, occupying nearly a third of the phone's rear.
Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro isn't making any sudden moves in the design section, so we anticipate the phone will look just like the Pixel 9 Pro. We see no problem with that, it's the best the Pixel has looked in years.
|iPhone 17 Pro
|Pixel 10 Pro
|Thickness
~8.73 mm
|Thickness
~8.5 mm
|Dimensions
~149.6 x 71.5
|Dimensions
~152.8 x 72.0
|Weight
~227 grams
|Weight
~221 grams
We expect the two devices to be mostly similar in terms of thickness, in the ballpark of 8.3-8.5 mm, with the iPhone technically shaping up to be thinner, but the difference will hardly be noticeable in real life.
When it comes to the rest of the dimensions, the iPhone will still technically remain the more compact phone, poised to be shorter, narrower, and lighter.
iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max render (Image Credit-@asherdipps
We will be getting a customizable Action Button on the iPhone 17 Pro, as well as the novel Capture Button, which lets you control the camera and engage Visual Intelligence. No such buttons are expected on the Android champ, which will retain the standard volume/power button combo.
Color-wise, we expect the iPhone 17 Pro to be available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and an extra color. The Pixel 10 Pro, on the other hand, could be available in Midnight, Iris, and two other extra colors.
Display Differences
No major differences are expected to come to either phone's screen. Both are very likely to keep their 6.3-inch screens, which strike a decent compromise between overall size and, so no size increase on either device.
The iPhone's likely to retain the slimmer bezels, which will make for a more premium look.
This means we are getting a 6.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR screen on the iPhone 17 Pro, with 120Hz ProMotion and possibly a peak brightness increase to 3,000 nits, up from 2,000 nits. As typical for Apple, the display will most certainly utilize a Samsung panel and exhibit excellent color accuracy properties.
The same applies to the Pixel 10 Pro as well. The 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED screen will also get a 120Hz refresh rate, slightly thicker bezels, and the same super-high peak brightness of around 3,000 nits.
|Apple iPhone 17 Pro
|Google Pixel 10 Pro
|Size
6.3"
|Size
6.3"
|Brightness
~3000 nits (peak)
|Brightness
3000 nits (peak)
There's the possibility of Apple using a slightly smaller Dynamic Island notch thanks to using smaller Face ID and camera elements, which would boost the screen real estate.
In terms of biometrics, the Pixel 10 Pro will likely come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, while Apple is set to continue using the signature Face ID biometrics.
Performance and Software
Two 3nm chips on deck
The iPhone 17 Pro Max will use the 3nm Apple A19 Pro chipset. It will be the third generation of Apple's 3nm chips, so we expect exceptional performance and efficiency. As is befitting for Apple.
A major shift is likely coming to the Pixel 10 Pro, though. Google is expected to finally come with a truly custom Tensor G5 chipset, one built by TSMC on its own 3nm manufacturing process. Until now, Google had to rely on Samsung and use the same Exynos architecture as Samsung, but the Tensor G5 could finally put an end to that and unlock the true potential of Google's chips.
|iPhone 17 Pro
|Google Pixel 10 Pro
|Chip
Apple A19 Pro
|Chip
Google Tensor G5
|Process
3nm
|Process
3nm
|RAM, Storage
12/256GB
12/512GB
12/1TB
|RAM, Storage
12/128GB
12/256GB
12/512GB
12/1TB
We expect the iPhone 17 Pro is coming wiht 12GB of RAM, an increase over the previous 8GB of RAM, likely to accommodate the upcoming needs for AI. For the same reasons, the Pixel 10 Pro is likely coming with either 12 or 16GB of RAM.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely feature three storage versions: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, while the Pixel 10 Pro is likely featuring 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions.
The Pixel 10 Pro will arrive with Android 16 and will be supported for seven years. This software update will score a major Material 3 Expressive redesign in early September, likely coinciding with the Pixel 10 launch, and will freshen up the aesthetics of the OS.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro will ship with iOS 26, a software update that should have been called iOS 19, but for consistency's sake, Apple renamed all of its operating systems. This one also comes with a redesign, dubbed Liquid Glass, and it's consistent across all platforms. The iOS 26 update will also introduce many other changes––read more about them here.
Camera
An important change for the iPhone
With the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple is likely upgrading the periscope camera. Just like the wide and ultrawide cameras, Apple is putting a high-res 48MP sensor behind the periscope camera. This means we get triple 48MP cameras here. However, rumors also claim that Apple is reducing the optical zoom reach from 5X down to 3.5X.
While this may sound like a downgrade, we shouldn't forget that Apple could resort to in-sensor cropping to achieve longer zoom levels. This is what most other manufacturers do when using high-res telephoto cameras, so while the native zoom isn't that long, the quality when zooming is significantly improved.
The Pixel 10 Pro is likely inheriting the same camera setup as the Pixel 9 Pro: a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide, a 48MP periscope with 5X zoom, and a high-res 42MP front-facing camera. One new feature reportedly coming to the Pixel is an improved macro mode, which will be using the telephoto camera.
|iPhone 17 Pro
|Pixel 10 Pro
|Main
48 MP, f/1.8
24 mm
1/1.28" sensor
|Main
50 MP, f/1.68
24 mm
1/1.31" sensor
|Ultrawide
48 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
1/3.06" sensor
|Ultrawide
50 MP, f/1.7
13 mm
1/2.55" sensor
|Telephoto/periscope
48 MP, f/2.8
3.5X zoom
|Telephoto/periscope
48 MP, f/2.8
5X zoom (113 mm)
1/2.55" sensor
Apple is also reportedly improving the resolution of the FaceTime camera from 12MP to 24MP. That's still less impressive than the 42MP selfie camera that's coming to the Pixel 10 Pro, though.
Battery Life and Charging
Don't expect too much change
We expect that, once again, neither Apple nor Google will make big improvements in terms of the battery here. We're likely getting batteries in the same ballpark as the two phones' predecessors: a roughly 3,600mAh battery for the iPhone 17 Pro and a larger 4,700mAh one for the Pixel 10 Pro.
|iPhone 17 Pro
|Pixel 10 Pro
|Battery size
~3,600 mAh
|Battery size
~ 4,700 mAh
Charging speeds
27/40W wired
25W wireless charging
USB-C
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C
When it comes to charging, expect no changes from Apple. The iPhone is getting 27W wired charging (that could jump to 40W in certain scenarios) and 25W MagSafe 2.0.
The same will possibly apply to the Pixel 10 Pro as well: 37W wired and 23W wireless charging. Although the Pixel won't have MagSafe magnets embedded, Google is reportedly planning a line of cases with magnets that will be compatible with MagSafe accessories.
Specs Comparison
Here's how the iPhone 17 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro specs compare. Have in mind that the listed specs are preliminary and could be subject to change:
|iPhone 17 Pro
|Pixel 10 Pro
|Size, weight
~149.6 x 71.5 x 8.25
~199 gr
|Size, weight
152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm
~199 gr
|Screen
6.3" OLED
120Hz ProMotion
3000 nits peak brightness
|Screen
6.3" OLED
120Hz
3000 nits
|Processor
A19 Pro
3nm
|Processor
Tensor G5
3nm
|Versions:
12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB
12GB/1TB
LPDDR5
|Versions:
16GB/128GB
16GB/256GB
16GB/512GB
16GB/1TB
LPDDR5
|Cameras:
48MP main
48MP ultra
48MP 3.5X zoom
24MP front
|Cameras:
50MP main
48MP ultra
48MP 5X zoom
42MP front
|Battery:
~ 3600 mAh
|Battery:
~4,700 mAh
|Charging:
USB-C
27W wired
25W MagSafe 2.0
|Charging:
USB-C
37W wired
23W wireless
Summary
The iPhone 17 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro will reiterate the successful moves of all their predecessors, which will inevitably make them some of the hottest phones on the market this fall. This is why neither could be keen on changing up the formula too much, and that's fine.
This year, it appears that the iPhone and the Pixel will be closer than ever in terms of specs and features, so the battle will be more and more fierce.
