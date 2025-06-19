Apple iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Main differences to expect

Intro





In just two months' time, we will see what Apple and Google have been preparing in secret over the past few months.





Pixel 10 Pro being the sensible and compact, but still well-equipped flagship offering. Just a few weeks later, the iPhone 17 Pro destined to be the compact top flagship. In mid-to-late August, we expect Google to introduce the Pixel 10 series, with thebeing the sensible and compact, but still well-equipped flagship offering. Just a few weeks later, the iPhone 17 generation is coming, with thePro destined to be the compact top flagship.





How would these two compare? As usual, these premium phones will be rivals in the flagship space, but they wouldn't divert too much from the course set by their predecessors. That's to say that we don't really expect any truly major changes with either device.





That's okay, though, as we don't feel either Apple or Google have to resort to such revolutionary changes anyway.





iPhone 17 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro expected differences:





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Iconic as iconic gets





Neither Apple nor Google are looking to move away from the now standard flat design language. With completely flat panels and sides, the two devices will use the same design language as their predecessors. No problem with that, honestly, as the two look super premium and lovely.





The iPhone 17 Pro will likely continue utilizing a titanium frame; some rumors called for a return to aluminum, but we are not convinced Apple will downgrade the iPhone in such a way. Aluminum, however, will remain the metal of choice on the Pixel 10 Pro , it seems.









One major style change that's coming to the iPhone 17 Pro is one that will surely rustle some feathers. The Pro models are getting a redesigned rear camera bar, which evokes strong resemblance to the Pixel's signature rear camera strip. However, the iPhone's take on this design style is set to be way more imposing, occupying nearly a third of the phone's rear.





Pixel 10 Pro isn't making any sudden moves in the design section, so we anticipate the phone will look just like the Meanwhile, theisn't making any sudden moves in the design section, so we anticipate the phone will look just like the Pixel 9 Pro . We see no problem with that, it's the best the Pixel has looked in years.





We expect the two devices to be mostly similar in terms of thickness, in the ballpark of 8.3-8.5 mm, with the iPhone technically shaping up to be thinner, but the difference will hardly be noticeable in real life.





When it comes to the rest of the dimensions, the iPhone will still technically remain the more compact phone, poised to be shorter, narrower, and lighter.









We will be getting a customizable Action Button on the iPhone 17 Pro, as well as the novel Capture Button, which lets you control the camera and engage Visual Intelligence. No such buttons are expected on the Android champ, which will retain the standard volume/power button combo.





Color-wise, we expect the iPhone 17 Pro to be available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and an extra color. The Pixel 10 Pro , on the other hand, could be available in Midnight, Iris, and two other extra colors.





Display Differences





No major differences are expected to come to either phone's screen. Both are very likely to keep their 6.3-inch screens, which strike a decent compromise between overall size and, so no size increase on either device.





The iPhone's likely to retain the slimmer bezels, which will make for a more premium look.





This means we are getting a 6.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR screen on the iPhone 17 Pro, with 120Hz ProMotion and possibly a peak brightness increase to 3,000 nits, up from 2,000 nits. As typical for Apple, the display will most certainly utilize a Samsung panel and exhibit excellent color accuracy properties.





The same applies to the Pixel 10 Pro as well. The 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED screen will also get a 120Hz refresh rate, slightly thicker bezels, and the same super-high peak brightness of around 3,000 nits.







Recommended Stories

There's the possibility of Apple using a slightly smaller Dynamic Island notch thanks to using smaller Face ID and camera elements, which would boost the screen real estate.





In terms of biometrics, the Pixel 10 Pro will likely come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, while Apple is set to continue using the signature Face ID biometrics.





Performance and Software

Two 3nm chips on deck





The iPhone 17 Pro Max will use the 3nm Apple A19 Pro chipset. It will be the third generation of Apple's 3nm chips, so we expect exceptional performance and efficiency. As is befitting for Apple.





A major shift is likely coming to the Pixel 10 Pro , though. Google is expected to finally come with a truly custom Tensor G5 chipset, one built by TSMC on its own 3nm manufacturing process. Until now, Google had to rely on Samsung and use the same Exynos architecture as Samsung, but the Tensor G5 could finally put an end to that and unlock the true potential of Google's chips.









We expect the iPhone 17 Pro is coming wiht 12GB of RAM, an increase over the previous 8GB of RAM, likely to accommodate the upcoming needs for AI. For the same reasons, the Pixel 10 Pro is likely coming with either 12 or 16GB of RAM.





The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely feature three storage versions: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, while the Pixel 10 Pro is likely featuring 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions.





Pixel 10 Pro will arrive with Pixel 10 launch, and will freshen up the aesthetics of the OS. Thewill arrive with Android 16 and will be supported for seven years. This software update will score a major Material 3 Expressive redesign in early September, likely coinciding with thelaunch, and will freshen up the aesthetics of the OS.





iPhone 17 Pro will ship with iOS 26 , a software update that should have been called iOS 19, but for consistency's sake, Apple renamed all of its operating systems. This one also comes with a redesign, dubbed Liquid Glass, and it's consistent across all platforms. The iOS 26 update will also introduce many other changes–– Meanwhile, thewill ship with, a software update that should have been called iOS 19, but for consistency's sake, Apple renamed all of its operating systems. This one also comes with a redesign, dubbed Liquid Glass, and it's consistent across all platforms. Theupdate will also introduce many other changes–– read more about them here





Camera

An important change for the iPhone





With the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple is likely upgrading the periscope camera. Just like the wide and ultrawide cameras, Apple is putting a high-res 48MP sensor behind the periscope camera. This means we get triple 48MP cameras here. However, rumors also claim that Apple is reducing the optical zoom reach from 5X down to 3.5X.





While this may sound like a downgrade, we shouldn't forget that Apple could resort to in-sensor cropping to achieve longer zoom levels. This is what most other manufacturers do when using high-res telephoto cameras, so while the native zoom isn't that long, the quality when zooming is significantly improved.





The Pixel 10 Pro is likely inheriting the same camera setup as the Pixel 9 Pro : a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide, a 48MP periscope with 5X zoom, and a high-res 42MP front-facing camera. One new feature reportedly coming to the Pixel is an improved macro mode, which will be using the telephoto camera.









Apple is also reportedly improving the resolution of the FaceTime camera from 12MP to 24MP. That's still less impressive than the 42MP selfie camera that's coming to the Pixel 10 Pro , though.

Battery Life and Charging

Don't expect too much change





We expect that, once again, neither Apple nor Google will make big improvements in terms of the battery here. We're likely getting batteries in the same ballpark as the two phones' predecessors: a roughly 3,600mAh battery for the iPhone 17 Pro and a larger 4,700mAh one for the Pixel 10 Pro .









When it comes to charging, expect no changes from Apple. The iPhone is getting 27W wired charging (that could jump to 40W in certain scenarios) and 25W MagSafe 2.0.





The same will possibly apply to the Pixel 10 Pro as well: 37W wired and 23W wireless charging. Although the Pixel won't have MagSafe magnets embedded, Google is reportedly planning a line of cases with magnets that will be compatible with MagSafe accessories.





Specs Comparison













Summary





The iPhone 17 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro will reiterate the successful moves of all their predecessors, which will inevitably make them some of the hottest phones on the market this fall. This is why neither could be keen on changing up the formula too much, and that's fine.





This year, it appears that the iPhone and the Pixel will be closer than ever in terms of specs and features, so the battle will be more and more fierce.