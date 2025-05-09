Vivo X Fold 5 leak reveals a foldable beast with the biggest battery yet
Vivo X Fold 5 leak teases massive battery, pro cameras… and one curious choice.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
A new leak has spilled the beans on the spec sheet of the upcoming Vivo X Fold 5.
Last year, Vivo's X Fold 3 Pro proved to be a series contender for the foldable phone market. The company released the X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro in March last year, and now, rumors about the successor have surfaced. This time around, the company seems to be planning not two, but one device, and by Chinese tradition, it won't be carrying the number 4, but instead will likely be called the Vivo X Fold 5.
Vivo X Fold 5 leaked specs:
First off, the phone is said to feature a 6.53-inch LTPO cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Opening the foldable, expect to see a big 8.03-inch AMOLED display with 2K+ resolution and once again, the fast 120Hz refresh rate.
The triple camera system on the phone's back also seems promising, judging by this leak. The 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera will reportedly be complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide with autofocus. The third camera is said to feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Excellent specs, and this improvement here is definitely needed over last year's somewhat of a letdown with the camera of the X Fold 3 Pro (as you can see in our review).
The phone is said to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3-stage Alert Slider, of course, AI features, and an IP rating. The publication doesn't specify the IP rating the foldable may get. Meanwhile, the X Fold 3 Pro sported an IPX4 rating.
The world's current thinnest foldable, the Oppo Find N5, measures 4.2mm unfolded and 8.9mm folded, so the Vivo may not steal its crown, but still, it may get close.
In the meantime, Samsung may also be ready to join the trend of superslim foldables, and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to be eye-wideningly thin: 3.9mm unfolded and 8.9mm folded.
As for the Vivo X Fold 5's release date, nothing is known at this moment. The leak also doesn't offer information on the phone's price or color variants. The curious choice of last year's flagship processor instead of this year's may influence the price, or it may not; we don't have concrete leaks on this just yet. For reference, the X Fold 3 Pro started around $1,500 (although it isn't sold in the U.S.).
As for the name, if you've been following China-based brands for some time, you know already: the number 4 carries some seriously grim associations traditionally in Chinese culture, so Vivo skipping the number 4 and going straight to 5 shouldn't surprise you.
A new leak has spilled the beans on the spec sheet of the upcoming Vivo X Fold 5.
Last year, Vivo's X Fold 3 Pro proved to be a series contender for the foldable phone market. The company released the X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro in March last year, and now, rumors about the successor have surfaced. This time around, the company seems to be planning not two, but one device, and by Chinese tradition, it won't be carrying the number 4, but instead will likely be called the Vivo X Fold 5.
Now, the folks at XpertPick, in a collaboration with reputable leaker Yogesh Brar, have gotten their hands on specs for the upcoming foldable phone. Apparently, this would be the global version of the phone.
Vivo X Fold 5 leaked specs:
- 6.53-inch cover display, 8.03-inch foldable display
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- 16GB of RAM, 512GB storage
- 6,000mAh battery, 90W wired, 30W wireless charging
- Triple camera system, 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP 3x periscope telephoto
- 32MP selfie camera cover screen, 32MP internal camera
First off, the phone is said to feature a 6.53-inch LTPO cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Opening the foldable, expect to see a big 8.03-inch AMOLED display with 2K+ resolution and once again, the fast 120Hz refresh rate.
Curiously enough, the foldable is said to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is the same processor found in its predecessor, the Vivo X Fold 3. That's a peculiar decision, given the fact that this year's flagship devices rock the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is notably faster than the Gen 3.
On the upside, the foldable is said to sport a big 6,000mAh battery, making it the phone with the biggest battery capacity currently on the market. Paired with the hefty battery is 90W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, once again, top-notch speeds.
The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The triple camera system on the phone's back also seems promising, judging by this leak. The 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera will reportedly be complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide with autofocus. The third camera is said to feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Excellent specs, and this improvement here is definitely needed over last year's somewhat of a letdown with the camera of the X Fold 3 Pro (as you can see in our review).
The phone is said to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3-stage Alert Slider, of course, AI features, and an IP rating. The publication doesn't specify the IP rating the foldable may get. Meanwhile, the X Fold 3 Pro sported an IPX4 rating.
And of course, we can't speak foldables in 2025 without mentioning thickness, which seems to be one of the phone makers' biggest obsessions nowadays. The Vivo X Fold 5 is said to measure just 4.3mm when unfolded and 9.33mm when folded, which makes it pretty on par with the slim-chic beauties.
The world's current thinnest foldable, the Oppo Find N5, measures 4.2mm unfolded and 8.9mm folded, so the Vivo may not steal its crown, but still, it may get close.
In the meantime, Samsung may also be ready to join the trend of superslim foldables, and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to be eye-wideningly thin: 3.9mm unfolded and 8.9mm folded.
As for the Vivo X Fold 5's release date, nothing is known at this moment. The leak also doesn't offer information on the phone's price or color variants. The curious choice of last year's flagship processor instead of this year's may influence the price, or it may not; we don't have concrete leaks on this just yet. For reference, the X Fold 3 Pro started around $1,500 (although it isn't sold in the U.S.).
As for the name, if you've been following China-based brands for some time, you know already: the number 4 carries some seriously grim associations traditionally in Chinese culture, so Vivo skipping the number 4 and going straight to 5 shouldn't surprise you.
Things that are NOT allowed: