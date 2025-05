Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival

Referential image of the Honor Magic V3. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Here is what the filings suggest the main specs are so far:

Honor will reportedly skip the number four and jump straight to Magic V5, a move in line with other Chinese brands that avoid the digit for superstition. If past timing holds, the phone should launch first in China in July and then make its European debut at the IFA trade show in early September.For context, last year’s Magic V3 fit a 5,150 mAh pack inside a folded frame that measured only 9.2 mm thick. Our review praised its slim feel and large battery, and I can only imagine how much that would be multiplied with an improved 6,000 mAh battery instead.Using two smaller cells instead of one large block helps engineers balance the device and keep fast charging friendly. Honor is staying with 66 W, a sensible ceiling that avoids overheating. The Magic V3 needed roughly 45 minutes to go from empty to full; despite the larger tank, owners of the V5 should see similar times.From a user point of view, the spec sheet looks promising. If Honor manages to keep the chassis sleek while adding nearly twenty percent extra capacity, the Magic V5 could make the case for foldables a lot stronger.