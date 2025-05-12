Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
NEW MOTOROLA RAZR ALERT
Pre-order your Razr Ultra now and get a free 1TB of storage upgrade!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival

A fresh round of certifications suggests Honor’s upcoming foldable is hiding a surprising advantage.

By
3comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Honor
Image of the Honor Magic V3
Referential image of the Honor Magic V3. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Honor’s next book-style foldable could be the first big-screen foldable that lets you forget about your charger. This is according to regulatory documents filed in China, which show the Magic V5 will carry a typical 6,000 mAh battery, a clear step ahead of every other large foldable we have seen so far.

It's no secret that battery life is still the weak spot for thin foldables. The Vivo X Fold3 Pro tops out at 5,700 mAh and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 stays at 4,400 mAh. Heavy users can drain those packs long before bedtime. By breaking the 6,000 mAh line, Honor is making an aggressive play for endurance and peace of mind.

Here is what the filings suggest the main specs are so far:

  • Dual-cell setup: 2,070 mAh + 3,880 mAh, rated 5,950 mAh, listed as 6,000 mAh typical
  • Wired charging: 66 W, unchanged from earlier Magic V models
  • Model number: MBH-AN10


Honor will reportedly skip the number four and jump straight to Magic V5, a move in line with other Chinese brands that avoid the digit for superstition. If past timing holds, the phone should launch first in China in July and then make its European debut at the IFA trade show in early September.

For context, last year’s Magic V3 fit a 5,150 mAh pack inside a folded frame that measured only 9.2 mm thick. Our review praised its slim feel and large battery, and I can only imagine how much that would be multiplied with an improved 6,000 mAh battery instead.

Using two smaller cells instead of one large block helps engineers balance the device and keep fast charging friendly. Honor is staying with 66 W, a sensible ceiling that avoids overheating. The Magic V3 needed roughly 45 minutes to go from empty to full; despite the larger tank, owners of the V5 should see similar times.

From a user point of view, the spec sheet looks promising. If Honor manages to keep the chassis sleek while adding nearly twenty percent extra capacity, the Magic V5 could make the case for foldables a lot stronger.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year

Latest News

Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s display rumors just got more real with this latest leak
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s display rumors just got more real with this latest leak
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless