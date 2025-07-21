Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

The latest OnePlus rumor claims exciting new devices are coming in 2026

Two new compact flagship devices, a phone and a tablet, are expected to arrive in the first half of next year.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus
OnePlus logo
OnePlus is expected to expand its smartphone and tablet offerings with new devices next year, a new report coming from China claims. The company known for its flagship killers plans to launch at least two compact devices, a phone and a tablet, and an unknown number of flagships.

After revealing the existence of the so-called OnePlus 15T, a compact flagship that’s expected to arrive sometime in 2026, reliable leaker Digital Chat Station is back with yet another exciting rumor.

According to DCS, OnePlus is working on a compact tablet that will be introduced alongside the company’s rumored OnePlus 15T. The upcoming slate will be equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which means it will be part of OnePlus’s flagship lineup.

Do you prefer compact or large flagship phones?

Vote View Result


While DCS didn’t reveal any other details about the OnePlus Pad 3 Mini (possible name), the tipster did say that the other compact device launching alongside the tablet, the OnePlus 15T, will feature a 6.3-inch display.

This claim doesn’t really come as a surprise, especially since the upcoming OnePlus 15T is not the company’s first compact flagship. The OnePlus 13T made its debut on the market back in April and features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, just like the rumored OnePlus 15T.

Another interesting piece of information tipped by DCS is that OnePlus will keep the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 15T instead of going for the optical variant.

But the most exciting news about the OnePlus 15T is that the phone will be powered by a huge 7,000 mAh battery, which is probably the biggest surprise considering that we’re talking about a “compact flagship.”

The latest OnePlus rumor claims exciting new devices are coming in 2026
OnePlus 13T is the company's latest compact flagship | Image credit: OnePlus

Both OnePlus 15T and OnePlus Pad 3 Mini are rumored to arrive in the first half of 2026. However, they will not be the only compact flagship devices coming out in H1 2026.

At least two other Chinese brands have similar products in the works: Oppo and Honor. The former is expected to launch the Find X9s early next year, while Honor’s Magic 8 Mini is also tipped to arrive around the same period in 2026.

Finally, Xiaomi and Vivo also plan to compete in the same “compact flagship” segment with their 16 series and X300 devices, which are expected to be introduced later this year.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 6

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail

Latest News

The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless