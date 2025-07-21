The latest OnePlus rumor claims exciting new devices are coming in 2026
Two new compact flagship devices, a phone and a tablet, are expected to arrive in the first half of next year.
OnePlus is expected to expand its smartphone and tablet offerings with new devices next year, a new report coming from China claims. The company known for its flagship killers plans to launch at least two compact devices, a phone and a tablet, and an unknown number of flagships.
After revealing the existence of the so-called OnePlus 15T, a compact flagship that’s expected to arrive sometime in 2026, reliable leaker Digital Chat Station is back with yet another exciting rumor.
According to DCS, OnePlus is working on a compact tablet that will be introduced alongside the company’s rumored OnePlus 15T. The upcoming slate will be equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which means it will be part of OnePlus’s flagship lineup.
While DCS didn’t reveal any other details about the OnePlus Pad 3 Mini (possible name), the tipster did say that the other compact device launching alongside the tablet, the OnePlus 15T, will feature a 6.3-inch display.
This claim doesn’t really come as a surprise, especially since the upcoming OnePlus 15T is not the company’s first compact flagship. The OnePlus 13T made its debut on the market back in April and features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, just like the rumored OnePlus 15T.
Another interesting piece of information tipped by DCS is that OnePlus will keep the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 15T instead of going for the optical variant.
But the most exciting news about the OnePlus 15T is that the phone will be powered by a huge 7,000 mAh battery, which is probably the biggest surprise considering that we’re talking about a “compact flagship.”
OnePlus 13T is the company's latest compact flagship | Image credit: OnePlus
Both OnePlus 15T and OnePlus Pad 3 Mini are rumored to arrive in the first half of 2026. However, they will not be the only compact flagship devices coming out in H1 2026.
At least two other Chinese brands have similar products in the works: Oppo and Honor. The former is expected to launch the Find X9s early next year, while Honor’s Magic 8 Mini is also tipped to arrive around the same period in 2026.
Finally, Xiaomi and Vivo also plan to compete in the same “compact flagship” segment with their 16 series and X300 devices, which are expected to be introduced later this year.
