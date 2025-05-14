Here are all the Android devices that were showcased at the end of the Android Show stream
Google teased what’s coming at I/O and shows off a fresh lineup of Android hardware
Google premiered a new episode of The Android Show on YouTube yesterday, giving us an early look at what to expect from Android 16 and beyond. Hosted by Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, the stream walked viewers through some of the biggest updates coming to the platform, many of which will take center stage at this year’s Google I/O — including that big Android 16redesign to the Material 3 Expressive design language.
Dieter picked up and talked about a few of the devices, highlighting what makes each of them unique. Others were just sitting on the table, but still worth pointing out. We’ve identified all the phones shown in the clip and included a quick rundown below. If you’re curious about the future of Android hardware, this is a great preview of what’s coming.
Below are all the phones we could identify that were shown during the segment:
Here’s a closer look at each one:
But one of the more fun moments came right at the end. Dieter Bohn, Director of Product Narrative at Google, made an appearance to showcase a wide range of Android devices. It was a reminder of how diverse the Android ecosystem has become, not just in terms of hardware design, but also in the experiences these phones offer.
Dieter Bohn, Director of Product Narrative at Google, showcasing some notable Android phones. | Image credit — Google
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Google Pixel 9a
- Motorola Razr Ultra
- Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
- Xiaomi 15 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
- OnePlus 13
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (approximate ID based on bezel design)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Gemini AI.
In our review, we found the Galaxy S25 Ultra to be one of the most complete flagship phones right now. It features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a quad-camera setup with a 200MP main sensor, and S Pen support. It’s still a large phone, but the titanium build helps keep it more comfortable to hold.
Google Pixel 9a
Pixel 9a offers the same Tensor G4 chip as the higher-end models, making it fast and capable for its price.
In our review, we highlighted the excellent photo quality, especially in low light, and the clean software experience with regular updates. The slightly larger OLED screen also makes it more enjoyable for watching content.
Motorola Razr Ultra
We found it to be one of the most polished clamshell foldables yet. It has a massive cover screen that supports full apps, a slick hinge design, and a snappy Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The cameras are decent for a foldable, and the design makes it super pocket-friendly without sacrificing functionality.
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
We noted that the (3a) Pro keeps Nothing’s unique design language but adds more practicality this year. The Glyph Interface now supports app-specific notifications, and the camera system is more versatile thanks to the inclusion of a telephoto lens. The software remains clean and fast, and battery life is solid.
This phone wasn’t discussed on camera, but it’s known for its advanced camera setup and sleek design. Reviews have praised its image quality and performance, though battery life and software support may be areas to watch.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
In our review, we called the Xiaomi 15 Ultra one of the most impressive camera phones on the market, featuring dual 1-inch sensors and advanced computational photography. It’s also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, the software may feel a bit heavy to users used to stock Android.
Also shown but not discussed, the Z Fold 6 continues Samsung’s push in foldables with improved durability, multitasking tools, and a streamlined design. It comes with the latest Snapdragon chip and Galaxy AI features.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
We noted that the Z Fold 6 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, with a redesigned hinge and brighter main display. It supports all the familiar multitasking tricks like split screen and pop-up windows.
Another device spotted on the table. The OnePlus 13 features a large battery, premium build, and fast performance. Reviewers have liked its solid all-around user experience and its clean software approach.
OnePlus 13
We found the OnePlus 13 to deliver excellent value, combining a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a huge 6,000 mAh battery. OxygenOS feels snappy, and the camera setup has improved dramatically, especially with the main and ultrawide sensors. It also supports 100W fast charging.
While Dieter didn’t call this one out by name, a closeup shot reveals a device that strongly resembles what we believe is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The bezels and screen shape match the ones in the physical device, though the back wasn’t visible.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
In our review of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we found the device builds on Google’s first-gen foldable with a sleeker design, better durability, and improved battery life. It features a brighter inner display, thinner bezels, and upgraded hinge mechanics that make it feel more premium. The camera system has also been enhanced, and the inclusion of Gemini AI brings smarter multitasking and productivity features.
With all of these phones in one place, it’s clear Android is entering the next phase with a focus on design, AI, and hardware variety. If this lineup is any indication, there’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to Android devices in the future.
