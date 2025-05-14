Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Here are all the Android devices that were showcased at the end of the Android Show stream

Google teased what’s coming at I/O and shows off a fresh lineup of Android hardware

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Samsung Articles Android Google Xiaomi OnePlus Nothing
Image of Dieter Bohn, Director of Product Narrative at Google, showing the latest Android Phones
Google premiered a new episode of The Android Show on YouTube yesterday, giving us an early look at what to expect from Android 16 and beyond. Hosted by Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, the stream walked viewers through some of the biggest updates coming to the platform, many of which will take center stage at this year’s Google I/O — including that big Android 16redesign to the Material 3 Expressive design language.

But one of the more fun moments came right at the end. Dieter Bohn, Director of Product Narrative at Google, made an appearance to showcase a wide range of Android devices. It was a reminder of how diverse the Android ecosystem has become, not just in terms of hardware design, but also in the experiences these phones offer.

Dieter picked up and talked about a few of the devices, highlighting what makes each of them unique. Others were just sitting on the table, but still worth pointing out. We’ve identified all the phones shown in the clip and included a quick rundown below. If you’re curious about the future of Android hardware, this is a great preview of what’s coming.


Below are all the phones we could identify that were shown during the segment:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra


Dieter called out the phone’s beautiful display, with a matte finish that helps reduce glare. He also mentioned the strong performance, pro-light camera system, and native support for Gemini AI.

In our review, we found the Galaxy S25 Ultra to be one of the most complete flagship phones right now. It features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a quad-camera setup with a 200MP main sensor, and S Pen support. It’s still a large phone, but the titanium build helps keep it more comfortable to hold.

Google Pixel 9a


This one was praised for being a solid value pick. Dieter said it takes great photos with both its wide and ultrawide cameras, lasts over 30 hours on a charge, and comes with Gemini for conversational help. The Pixel 9a offers the same Tensor G4 chip as the higher-end models, making it fast and capable for its price.

In our review, we highlighted the excellent photo quality, especially in low light, and the clean software experience with regular updates. The slightly larger OLED screen also makes it more enjoyable for watching content.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Razr Ultra


A stylish flip phone with a twist. Dieter pointed out the unique wood finish on the back and its compact size. He also highlighted how it lets you manage tasks using Gemini directly from the external screen.

We found it to be one of the most polished clamshell foldables yet. It has a massive cover screen that supports full apps, a slick hinge design, and a snappy Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The cameras are decent for a foldable, and the design makes it super pocket-friendly without sacrificing functionality.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro


Dieter said this phone stood out with its eye-catching lights on the back that provide helpful ambient info. It has a zoom lens and a dedicated button that can save notes and screenshots into an AI-powered memory system.

We noted that the (3a) Pro keeps Nothing’s unique design language but adds more practicality this year. The Glyph Interface now supports app-specific notifications, and the camera system is more versatile thanks to the inclusion of a telephoto lens. The software remains clean and fast, and battery life is solid.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra


This phone wasn’t discussed on camera, but it’s known for its advanced camera setup and sleek design. Reviews have praised its image quality and performance, though battery life and software support may be areas to watch.

In our review, we called the Xiaomi 15 Ultra one of the most impressive camera phones on the market, featuring dual 1-inch sensors and advanced computational photography. It’s also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, the software may feel a bit heavy to users used to stock Android.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6


Also shown but not discussed, the Z Fold 6 continues Samsung’s push in foldables with improved durability, multitasking tools, and a streamlined design. It comes with the latest Snapdragon chip and Galaxy AI features.

We noted that the Z Fold 6 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, with a redesigned hinge and brighter main display. It supports all the familiar multitasking tricks like split screen and pop-up windows. 

OnePlus 13


Another device spotted on the table. The OnePlus 13 features a large battery, premium build, and fast performance. Reviewers have liked its solid all-around user experience and its clean software approach.

We found the OnePlus 13 to deliver excellent value, combining a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a huge 6,000 mAh battery. OxygenOS feels snappy, and the camera setup has improved dramatically, especially with the main and ultrawide sensors. It also supports 100W fast charging.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold


While Dieter didn’t call this one out by name, a closeup shot reveals a device that strongly resembles what we believe is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The bezels and screen shape match the ones in the physical device, though the back wasn’t visible.

In our review of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we found the device builds on Google’s first-gen foldable with a sleeker design, better durability, and improved battery life. It features a brighter inner display, thinner bezels, and upgraded hinge mechanics that make it feel more premium. The camera system has also been enhanced, and the inclusion of Gemini AI brings smarter multitasking and productivity features.

With all of these phones in one place, it’s clear Android is entering the next phase with a focus on design, AI, and hardware variety. If this lineup is any indication, there’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to Android devices in the future.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
T-Mobile is throwing free iPhone 16 Pros left, right, and center with no trade-in required
T-Mobile is throwing free iPhone 16 Pros left, right, and center with no trade-in required

Latest News

Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless