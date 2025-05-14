Here are all the Android devices that were showcased at the end of the Android Show stream

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Dieter called out the phone’s beautiful display, with a matte finish that helps reduce glare. He also mentioned the strong performance, pro-light camera system, and native support for Gemini AI





Galaxy S25 Ultra to be one of the most complete flagship phones right now. It features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a quad-camera setup with a 200MP main sensor, and S Pen support. It’s still a large phone, but the titanium build helps keep it more comfortable to hold.



Google Pixel 9a

Pixel 9a offers the same Tensor G4 chip as the higher-end models, making it fast and capable for its price. This one was praised for being a solid value pick. Dieter said it takes great photos with both its wide and ultrawide cameras, lasts over 30 hours on a charge, and comes with Gemini for conversational help.





In our review, we highlighted the excellent photo quality, especially in low light, and the clean software experience with regular updates. The slightly larger OLED screen also makes it more enjoyable for watching content.



A stylish flip phone with a twist. Dieter pointed out the unique wood finish on the back and its compact size. He also highlighted how it lets you manage tasks using Gemini directly from the external screen.









Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

We found it to be one of the most polished clamshell foldables yet. It has a massive cover screen that supports full apps, a slick hinge design, and a snappy Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The cameras are decent for a foldable, and the design makes it super pocket-friendly without sacrificing functionality. Dieter said this phone stood out with its eye-catching lights on the back that provide helpful ambient info. It has a zoom lens and a dedicated button that can save notes and screenshots into an AI-powered memory system.









Xiaomi 15 Ultra

We noted that the (3a) Pro keeps Nothing's unique design language but adds more practicality this year. The Glyph Interface now supports app-specific notifications, and the camera system is more versatile thanks to the inclusion of a telephoto lens. The software remains clean and fast, and battery life is solid. This phone wasn't discussed on camera, but it's known for its advanced camera setup and sleek design. Reviews have praised its image quality and performance, though battery life and software support may be areas to watch.









Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

In our review, we called the Xiaomi 15 Ultra one of the most impressive camera phones on the market, featuring dual 1-inch sensors and advanced computational photography. It's also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, the software may feel a bit heavy to users used to stock Android. Also shown but not discussed, the Z Fold 6 continues Samsung's push in foldables with improved durability, multitasking tools, and a streamlined design. It comes with the latest Snapdragon chip and Galaxy AI features.





Z Fold 6 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, with a redesigned hinge and brighter main display. It supports all the familiar multitasking tricks like split screen and pop-up windows.



OnePlus 13

Another device spotted on the table. The OnePlus 13 features a large battery, premium build, and fast performance. Reviewers have liked its solid all-around user experience and its clean software approach.





OnePlus 13 to deliver excellent value, combining a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a huge 6,000 mAh battery. OxygenOS feels snappy, and the camera setup has improved dramatically, especially with the main and ultrawide sensors. It also supports 100W fast charging.



Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

While Dieter didn't call this one out by name, a closeup shot reveals a device that strongly resembles what we believe is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The bezels and screen shape match the ones in the physical device, though the back wasn't visible.




