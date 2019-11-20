A huge number of iPhone models will be discounted at Groupon for Black Friday
Keep in mind Groupon plans to sell these devices at massive discounts accompanied by MFi-certified Lightning cables and generic power adapters in "scratch & dent" condition, so if you have a problem with that, you might want to look elsewhere for better slightly worse deals on newer phones. While we're on the subject, you should think about giving the iPhone X a chance at Groupon in "refurbished A-grade" condition at a decent price of $559.99 and up too.
Meanwhile, if you're in the market for an outdated tablet at a truly unbeatable price, the 2013-released iPad Air will go for a measly $99.99, with 2017's fifth-generation 9.7-inch iPad set to cost $199.99. Once again, you're obviously not looking at brand-new, unused, and undamaged units, with the former variant shipping in "scratch & dent" condition and the latter being offered as a "grade A" refurb.
If you don't want to take any chances on pre-owned gadgets, you'll be happy to hear Groupon is planning to run Black Friday sales on brand-new Amazon Echo Dot and Fitbit Versa units, with the diminutive smart speaker set to fetch $39.99 after a 20 percent discount and the Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch dropping 30 percent to a very reasonable $119.99 price. Some of these promotions (and many more) will wrap up on November 30, while others are scheduled to expire on December 3.
