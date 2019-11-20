Accessories iOS Apple Tablets Deals Amazon Wearables Audio Fitbit Black Friday

A huge number of iPhone models will be discounted at Groupon for Black Friday

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 20, 2019, 3:12 PM
Groupon is not exactly what we'd call an e-commerce marketplace that specializes in electronics, but you can definitely find the occasional bargain there on various mobile phone accessories, no-name smartwatches, and even actual smartphones in refurbished condition. As such, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that a number of popular used handsets are featured prominently in the company's freshly revealed Black Friday 2019 flyer.

Unfortunately, probably the most interesting deal scheduled to get underway on November 28 is only generically advertised for now, seeing iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, and X units marked down to as little as $199.99. Obviously, that crazy low price will be valid for the non-Plus iPhone 7 variant only, which means we'll most likely have to wait until next Thursday (yes, Thanksgiving Day) to see exactly how low all the other models will go. 

Keep in mind Groupon plans to sell these devices at massive discounts accompanied by MFi-certified Lightning cables and generic power adapters in "scratch & dent" condition, so if you have a problem with that, you might want to look elsewhere for better slightly worse deals on newer phones. While we're on the subject, you should think about giving the iPhone X a chance at Groupon in "refurbished A-grade" condition at a decent price of $559.99 and up too.


Meanwhile, if you're in the market for an outdated tablet at a truly unbeatable price, the 2013-released iPad Air will go for a measly $99.99, with 2017's fifth-generation 9.7-inch iPad set to cost $199.99. Once again, you're obviously not looking at brand-new, unused, and undamaged units, with the former variant shipping in "scratch & dent" condition and the latter being offered as a "grade A" refurb. 

If you don't want to take any chances on pre-owned gadgets, you'll be happy to hear Groupon is planning to run Black Friday sales on brand-new Amazon Echo Dot and Fitbit Versa units, with the diminutive smart speaker set to fetch $39.99 after a 20 percent discount and the Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch dropping 30 percent to a very reasonable $119.99 price. Some of these promotions (and many more) will wrap up on November 30, while others are scheduled to expire on December 3.

