Fitbit's Black Friday deals on the Versa 2 smartwatch are already available









Although billed as a Black Friday sale, this was supposed to kick off a full week ahead of Thanksgiving Day, wrapping up on December 2, aka Cyber Monday. But surprise, surprise, the discounts are available even earlier than November 21 on Fitbit's official US website, which means you can already pay $149.95 instead of $199.95 for a "regular" Fitbit Versa 2, while the Versa 2 Special Edition currently fetches $179.95 after a $50 markdown of its own from a $229.95 list price.





As expected, there are no other Fitbit devices on sale for the holidays, which is a little odd considering several major third-party retailers are preparing to offer notable savings for buyers of wearable gadgets like the Inspire, Inspire HR, Ace 2, and Charge 3 as well. Speaking of, these early Versa 2 and Versa 2 SE deals can be claimed elsewhere too, including at Best Buy and Amazon.





But shopping directly from the smartwatch manufacturer will allow you to choose from a wider selection of colors, including Copper Rose aluminum models paired with either an Emerald or Bordeaux band. Of course, if you want to turn a few heads, the Special Edition is your safest bet, what with its eye-catching Jacquard woven band available in a smoke hue and a combination of navy and pink.



