You still have time to act on this gorgeous Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) deal at the official store

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) on a white background.
Do you like using a stylus on your phone? Are you also on a tight budget? In such a case, we've got something to show you that might prove ideal. We're talking, as you might have already guessed, about the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). This fella continues to sell at record-low prices at the official store, saving you $170 off its $399.99 MSRP.

The fantastic Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is $170 off

The official Motorola Store lets you score a massive $170 off the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) for yet another time. The smartphone is now available at its best price, though the discount isn't exclusively available at the official store. Even so, it's a pretty awesome bargain, so check it out.
$170 off (43%)
$229 99
$399 99
Buy at Motorola


We first saw this huge $170 discount during July's Prime Day. Now, we know that another Prime Day event is coming up this October, but we can never know for certain whether Amazon (or the official store, for that matter) will offer any better discounts. So, if you don't want to wait, this stylus phone is a perfectly decent option at its current $229.99 price.

This puppy may not be as flashy as its successor, but it'll serve you well. With its 6.6-inch FHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rates, the device offers a smooth scrolling experience. You also have a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset that handles most tasks with ease and Dolby Atmos sound for extra crispness while watching videos.

Motorola has slapped a 50MP main camera on the phone's back, which gives you good-looking photos in the right conditions. And with 256GB of storage, there'll be plenty of room for favorite photos. Let's not forget about the 5,000mAh battery with up to 20W charging that promises plenty of on-screen time per charge.

Undeniably far from the ideal choice at its standard price, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is an exceptional option right now. But the more contemporary model might be even better, provided you're OK with coughing up more money.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is another great choice


The newer Moto G Stylus 5G from Motorola might be a way better choice for some, especially those who don't mind coughing up an extra $120. It's now available for $349.99 instead of $399.99 at the Motorola Store, its second-best price since its release.

Save $50 on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Want a better, larger screen and an improved camera? Get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) instead. This fella now arrives for $50 off its price tag, landing it at its second-best price since its release. The phone is definitely more costly than its predecessor but might be a better choice for some nonetheless.
$50 off (13%)
$349 99
$399 99
Buy at Motorola

What makes it the more reasonable option, you might ask. For starters, this Android phone features a pOLED display, measuring 6.7 inches and providing an even better visual experience. Secondly, it features аn improved camera system with a 50MP OIS main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. Last year's model, on the other hand, uses an 8MP ultra-wide unit and has no image stabilization technology on its main snapper.

Last but surely not least, it comes with a more contemporary Android version. This fella arrives with Android 14 out of the box, which is always a plus, given Motorola's somewhat iffy software and security update situation (compared to Samsung and Google). The device will also receive one year of OS upgrades.

Check out other differences between the two models via our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) vs Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) review.

