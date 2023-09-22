Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Google's new ad trashes one reason why you bought an iPhone instead of a Pixel

With today being the release date for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Google might find that this is a tough time for it to get a word in about the upcoming Made By Google event that will introduce the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel Watch 2, and two new colors for the Pixel Buds Pro. The event will take place on October 4th in New York City.

To get the word out and to prove a point, Google has released a vertical ad that makes plenty of sense even if it won't make Google plenty of cents. The video is titled "We get it," and starts with some pleasant instrumental music in the background (Sky Train, by Alan Hawkshaw) while we see words scrolling on the screen showing a list of the Google apps that everyone employs on their phones regardless of the platform they use.


These apps include Gmail, Google Maps, Google Search, Google Drive, Google Translate, Google Slides, Google Docs, Google Calendar, Google Photos, and Google Chrome. But Google points out that even though you might be using all of these Google apps, you still don't use a Google Pixel phone. Google writes, "We get it. You just want to stick with a brand you know." And you know darn well what Google is referring to here.

Video Thumbnail


But suddenly, the video scrolls back to the top to show once again all of the Google apps that you might be using on your iPhone. The point here is that if you're sticking with an iPhone because Apple is a brand you know, using all of the aforementioned Google apps means that Google is also a brand that you should know. And Google then shows us that the Pixel 8 unveiling will take place on October 4th and that pre-orders will start the very same day.

Keep checking in for our coverage of the upcoming event and the event itself!

