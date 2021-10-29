Evidence emerges about the next Tensor chip and Pixel 5-like new device





Mishaal Rahman has found evidence in Android Git repositories that the next Tensor chip, which will supposedly underpin the Pixel 7, is known as "GS201."





9to5Google This has been backed up by. While playing around with Pixel 6 apps, the outlet found references to a new codename, "Cloudripper," and believes that it's the name for Tensor's successor's developer board. That's all the information available on the GS201 currently.





Cloudripper sounds similar to Slider , the shared platform for Google's first chip. For reference, the Tensor was referred to as "GS101" internally.

Will the Pixel 6a be powered by the Tensor?





Rahmaan also stumbled upon the codename "Whitefin." Code snippets in Android 12 Beta had earlier hinted that Google was working on Pixel devices codenamed "Whitefin," "Pipit," and "Bluejay." Google has traditionally used fish-based names for its devices.





The company has apparently adopted bird-related codenames now to reflect the shift from Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs to home-brewed chips. That's why it was being assumed that Whitefin could be a Snapdragon-based device. Another theory was that it could be a test phone.





Rahmaan now reports that "Whitefin" has some specs in common with the Pixel 5 and it has the Tensor chip under the hood. This appears to imply that it's the Pixel 6a, but there is no credible evidence to support this.



