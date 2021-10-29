Notification Center

Android Google

Google says it is working to make the Pixel 6 Pro more available as inventory issues continue

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Google says it is working to make the Pixel 6 Pro more available as inventory issues continue
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been available to buy since yesterday… sort of. Google inventory seems to be running very low as lots of Pixel 6 variants are already out of stock.

The Verge asked the company to comment on the low inventory of the Pixel 6 Pro. Here’s what Google had to say:

“The banner on the Pro page on the Google Store is still accurate — some models of the Pro are out of stock. While we work to make more available, customers can check out our authorized partners nationwide while supplies last.” - Google

The company has started offering a waitlist for the Pixel 6 Pro versions that aren’t available. You can either choose to join a waitlist and get notified when your desired version of the phone is back in stock or see if the phone's available in other authorized stores.

“Due to high demand, some Pixel 6 Pro models may be out of stock or have long delivery times. Get notified when they’re back in stock, or check out other authorized retailers who may have them available.” - Google Store


It’s not like all Pixel 6 Pro versions aren’t available. Currently, about half of the unlocked versions are in stock. You can find the storage and color variant you want if you go for the Verizon offer, as these are all available as of now. You can also go for a phone with a Google Fi plan, but like with the unlocked option, some versions aren’t available.


The cheaper Pixel 6 seems to be suffering a similar, although not as big inventory shortage. Currently, some variants of the Pixel 6 are out of stock too, but the option to go on a waitlist or check other stores isn’t present. A lot of Pixel 6's with 256GB of storage don’t even appear at the Google Store. Verizon and Google Fi variants are all in stock though.

Time will tell if the low inventory will get even lower or Google will resolve the issue. Yesterday there were reports that users complained about screen flickering and manufacturing defects on the Pixel 6 phones. If this is a common problem it could become a fiasco for Google and tarnish its reputation.

Recently we spoke about whether Google is staging high demand for the Pixel 6 artificially or it was simply unprepared for such a big release, so make sure to check that article too. If you're interested in the new phones check our best Pixel 6 deals article as well.

