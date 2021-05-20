Killer new deal finally makes Google's smart but costly Pixel Stand affordable

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





It's not that the Pixel Stand was bad, but at a recommended price of $79, it was simply not special enough to justify its premium over similar products manufactured by the likes of Samsung, not to mention smaller companies focused primarily on this type of stuff.





Still, the 2018-released stand was deemed smart and versatile enough to make our list of the best wireless chargers for iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones last year, which is probably not true anymore... unless you can buy this thing for $37.99.





We obviously didn't just come up with that very specific number, instead copy-pasting it from the latest killer one-day-only Woot deal. That's for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, mind you, shaving a whopping 52 percent off the aforementioned regular price.









Of course, the speeds are not great, capping off at 10 watts for Google's in-house handsets and a measly 7.5W as far as third-party mobile devices are concerned when many of the world's best phones in 2021 are technically equipped with 15W support (and beyond).





On the bright side, the Pixel Stand is much more than just a wireless charger for Pixel smartphones, essentially turning them into smart displays with hands-free Google Assistant and digital photo frame capabilities. That's something your good old fashioned Samsung, Anker, or Belkin wireless charging stand cannot do, so if it sounds worthwhile, be sure to pull the trigger before it's too late.