$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Accessories iOS Android Deals Google

Killer new deal finally makes Google's smart but costly Pixel Stand affordable

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 20, 2021, 4:31 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Killer new deal finally makes Google's smart but costly Pixel Stand affordable
In addition to smartphones, tablets (remember the Pixel Slate?), laptops, various types of smart home devices, and wireless earbuds, Google's consumer hardware division also tried its hand at wireless charging accessories a few years back... with little to no success.

It's not that the Pixel Stand was bad, but at a recommended price of $79, it was simply not special enough to justify its premium over similar products manufactured by the likes of Samsung, not to mention smaller companies focused primarily on this type of stuff.

Still, the 2018-released stand was deemed smart and versatile enough to make our list of the best wireless chargers for iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones last year, which is probably not true anymore... unless you can buy this thing for $37.99.

We obviously didn't just come up with that very specific number, instead copy-pasting it from the latest killer one-day-only Woot deal. That's for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, mind you, shaving a whopping 52 percent off the aforementioned regular price.

Although it saw daylight alongside the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, the aptly named wireless charging stand also works perfectly fine in combination with the newer Pixel 4, 4 XL, and Pixel 5, as well as any other Qi-supporting handset out there.

Of course, the speeds are not great, capping off at 10 watts for Google's in-house handsets and a measly 7.5W as far as third-party mobile devices are concerned when many of the world's best phones in 2021 are technically equipped with 15W support (and beyond).

On the bright side, the Pixel Stand is much more than just a wireless charger for Pixel smartphones, essentially turning them into smart displays with hands-free Google Assistant and digital photo frame capabilities. That's something your good old fashioned Samsung, Anker, or Belkin wireless charging stand cannot do, so if it sounds worthwhile, be sure to pull the trigger before it's too late.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple's latest TV ad shows what the App Tracking Transparency feature is supposed to do
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple's latest TV ad shows what the App Tracking Transparency feature is supposed to do
You've heard of Apple Stores, now get ready to walk into the first physical Google Store
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
You've heard of Apple Stores, now get ready to walk into the first physical Google Store
Spotify launches new search filters for Android and iOS users
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Spotify launches new search filters for Android and iOS users
Android 12 will bring these new security features
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Android 12 will bring these new security features
Apple to make iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch use easier for the disabled with these new features for 2021
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple to make iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch use easier for the disabled with these new features for 2021
The respectable Nokia 5.4 is on sale at a remarkably low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
The respectable Nokia 5.4 is on sale at a remarkably low price
-28%

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 7h 22minThe respectable Nokia 5.4 is on sale at a remarkably low price
Popular stories
Lenovo's crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative somehow just got even cheaper
Popular stories
Expires in - 10h 22minSamsung's Galaxy Buds+ are back down to their lowest price ever for a limited time
Popular stories
Sony's older premium noise-canceling headphones massively discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 price and deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, or unlocked
Popular stories
This stylish and feature-packed Wear OS smartwatch is insanely cheap right now

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless