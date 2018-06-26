Fun fact: the first smartphone to feature wireless charging appeared all the way back in 2009. It was the Palm Pre , one of the most forward-looking phones ever released. Today, smartphones with wireless charging are more common then ever, and if you take a look at the high-end portion of the market, you'll have a hard time finding a phone with no built-in support for this undoubtedly convenient feature.







Wireless charging is mostly about convenience, not speed. In many cases, your smartphone will charge faster from its wired charger.

Not all wireless chargers come with their own adapter, so you will either need to use the one that came with your phone or buy a new one that's powerful enough. The iPhone's stock, 5-watt charger does not have the power to drive a wireless charger efficiently.

Although all of today's smartphones use Qi wireless charging, some phones do charge faster thanks to support for newer versions of the Qi standard.

Some chargers are marketed as "for Samsung" or "for iPhone", but they do work with any Qi-capable phone. It's just that these models may be designed to work better with a particular phone brand.

Having a thicker case on your phone may result in slower wireless charging. Wireless charging may not work if you have a case with metal elements or one that holds credit cards.

Wireless charging speed can be affected by a number of factors, including temperature and how well the phone is aligned with the charger.

Now let's move on to the stuff you came here for. Before we unveil our top wireless charger picks, here are a few common tips to have in mind when shopping for such an accessory:



Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad 10W



Belkin, a company that's well-versed in making iPhone accessories, has a couple of wireless chargers as well. One of the recommended ones for iPhone users is the Belkin Boost Up 7.5W, which is specifically designed with iPhones in mind, but it will also work with any other Qi-enabled phone as well. It will charge at up to 19W, which is excellent. It will charge Apple phones at up to 7.5W, while Galaxies can benefit from the full 10W charging speed. You can use it to top up your







BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone + Apple Watch



If you're two legs deep into the Apple ecosystem, you might still be salty about the demise of AirPower, Apple's dual wireless charger that was sadly never meant to be. Still, there are plenty of good wireless chargers for two or more devices, and the Belkin Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone and Apple Watch is certainly a choice you should explore. It would charge your phone at up to 7.5W, which is fast enough, whereas the Apple Watch dock provides up to 5W of charging speed. The dock supports the wearable's Nightstand mode, which provides useful information while charging. But that's not all - there's a third USB-A port that could supply another 5W to a third device, all powered from a single wall outlet.



mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand









Nanami Fast Wireless Charger



Google Pixel Stand



If you own a



If you own a Pixel device, then the Google Pixel Stand is a pricy but obvious choice. It works great with Pixel phones as it essentially turns the phone into a smart display and lets you use the Google Assistant without having to physically touch your phone. The Pixel Stand will automatically turn the Pixel's Do Not Disturb mode at night and also wake you up by slowly turning the display colors from amber to regular in the morning.

Anker Powerwave

The Anker Powerwave is another extremely affordable option that offers very good charging speeds of up to 10W with compatible Android devices and up to 7.5W on iPhones. The on-board LED goes easy on the eyes and shouldn't interfere with your sleep when you charge overnight. The only downside of the Powerwave? You can only charge your phone laid down. On the upside, though, it's pretty light and compact.