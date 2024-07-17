Last-minute Prime Day deal brings Google's one and only Pixel Fold down by a whopping $600
While the vast majority of Amazon's sizzling hot Prime Day 2024 deals on many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and mobile audio products out there kicked off bright and early yesterday morning (as expected), the e-commerce giant seems to have saved a few additional offers for the event's final hours.
Google's first-gen Pixel Fold, for instance, which is still waiting for a 2024 sequel, appears to have unceremoniously scored a huge $600 discount at some point today, thus plummeting to a new record low price in an unlocked variant with 256GB storage and no strings attached... apart from an obligatory Prime membership.
You obviously don't need to trade in an existing device or jump through any other hoops to improve on the foldable handset's best promotions of the same type from the last few months with an additional savings of $100.
Normally priced at an admittedly excessive $1,799 in this "entry-level" variant with a generous 12 gigs of RAM under the hood, the Pixel Fold is naturally a lot cheaper than Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now while costing 50 bucks more than last year's deeply discounted Z Fold 5.
That's clearly a big problem for this reasonably well-reviewed but undeniably flawed Tensor G2 powerhouse with a primary 7.6-inch display and 5.8-inch cover screen in tow. That Google-made processor (from a couple of years ago) is probably the Pixel Fold's number one weakness in a head-to-head battle against the aforementioned Galaxy Z Fold 5, as well as a slightly costlier OnePlus Open.
Until the Pixel Fold 2 (aka Pixel 9 Pro Fold) arrives in a couple of months with a vastly improved Tensor G4 chip inside, this is definitely the best foldable phone... for hardcore Google fans and Android purists in general. Its two screens are absolutely stunning, the design on the whole is just right (and far more usable than that of the Z Fold 5), the cameras as awesome as you expect from a Pixel device, and last but not least, the battery life is essentially unrivaled in today's foldable space.
On top of everything else, you can get the Pixel Fold at a price point that the second-gen device is unlikely to hit in the next... year or so (if ever), which should make this unexpected last-minute Prime Day offer virtually unmissable for a lot of folks.
