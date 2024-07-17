Last-minute Prime Day deal brings Google's one and only Pixel Fold down by a whopping $600





Google's first-gen Pixel Fold, for instance, which is still waiting for a 2024 sequel, appears to have unceremoniously scored a huge $600 discount at some point today, thus plummeting to a new record low price in an unlocked variant with 256GB storage and no strings attached... apart from an obligatory Prime membership.

Google Pixel Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Camera, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Prime Membership Required $600 off (33%) $1199 $1799 Buy at Amazon





You obviously don't need to trade in an existing device or jump through any other hoops to improve on the foldable handset's best promotions of the same type from the last few months with an additional savings of $100.

















On top of everything else, you can get the Pixel Fold at a price point that the second-gen device is unlikely to hit in the next... year or so (if ever), which should make this unexpected last-minute Prime Day offer virtually unmissable for a lot of folks.