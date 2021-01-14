Rare deal brings Google's true wireless Pixel Buds down to an irresistible price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Since April 2020, we've rarely seen these AirPods -rivaling bad boys fetching less than their typical price of $179, but if you hurry and don't have a problem opting for refurbished units, you can bring that all the way down to $99 right now.





As usual, Best Buy is ready to vouch for the flawless functionality and "like-new" cosmetic condition of its Geek Squad certified products while offering a decent 90-day warranty with your deeply discounted Google Assistant-enabled true wireless earbuds.





In addition to a number of neat voice tricks, including real-time translation delivered directly in your ear, the upgraded Pixel Buds also have a very comfortable and secure design protected against sweat and water going for them, as well as pretty great overall sound quality, solid battery life starting at 5 hours of uninterrupted listening time as far as the earbuds themselves are concerned, and a state-of-the-art wireless charging case bumping that endurance score all the way up to a combined 24 hours.





Unfortunately, despite their relatively high list price, the 2020-released Google Pixel Buds don't offer active noise cancellation, although we can probably all agree that's not a complete deal breaker at $99. Keep in mind that the "Clearly White" flavor is available at that crazy low price at the time of this writing, while the black hue will set you back an extra 20 bucks after a fairly decent $60 markdown of its own.



