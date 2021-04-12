Google discontinues one of the Google Pixel Buds' color options

Green with a lower price. These will most likely see the light of day around the time that the Pixel 6 (series?) will be introduced. But let's say that you have a current Pixel model not from the future and you're eager and ready to purchase one of the currently available Pixel Buds. Google plans on unveiling a new line of Pixel Buds called the Google Pixel Buds A which are expected to be available in White and ForestGreen with a lower price. These will most likely see the light of day around the time that the Pixel 6 (series?) will be introduced. But let's say that you have a current Pixel model not from the future and you're eager and ready to purchase one of the currently available Pixel Buds.





So you mosey over to the online Google Store with the idea in mind to purchase the Oh So Orange Pixel Buds. But just when you're ready to click on "Add to Cart," you see that under this button is one that says this model is "Out of stock." The Orange version of the True Wireless Stereo earbuds were only sold in the U.S. and were priced at the same $179 as the other models.





The same "Out of stock" button appears for the Orange Pixel Buds at Target and Walmart. At Best Buy, the color is no longer an option and at B&H Photo the Orange Pixel Buds are listed as "Discontinued." You can still buy the accessory in Clearly White, Quite Mint and Almost Black.









With Adaptive Sound, the volume of the Pixel Buds automatically rises or gets lower based on the surrounding sound. Thanks to the sensors and microphones in the Pixel Buds, no matter how loud the traffic sounds or how loud the city is, your voice will sound loud and clear to the person on the other side of a call. The device is sweat and water resistant (IPX4) and you can access Google Assistant to send texts and more.





One of the best features is real time language translation right in your ear. So even if you don't know how to speak the native tongue on your vacation, you can still explain to someone what you need and understand the response. A single charge delivers five hours of power and with the carrying case you can squeeze 24 hours of usage out of your Pixel Buds.





If you were hoping to buy the Pixel Buds in Oh so Orange, you're Oh so out of luck. Better decide what your next color choice is before you place your order.

