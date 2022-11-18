Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are cheaper than anywhere else at Verizon

no





Perhaps the most surprising (almost random) pre-Black Friday deal currently available at Verizon sees Google 's always affordable Pixel Buds A-Series drop to a new all-time low price of $49.99 in a white color only.

This is a completely unprecedented promotion not just for the nation-leading wireless service provider, but all major US retailers, slashing 50 percent off the $99.99 regular price of the sleek and slim true wireless earbuds released last year and thus undercutting Amazon, Best Buy, and Google's best ever deals.





Apart from Big Red, basically everyone is charging $64 for a brand-new pair of Pixel Buds A-Series at the time of this writing, which is a modest $5 improvement over a similarly nationwide offer a couple of months back





With all of that in mind, including Verizon 's limited chromatic availability, we definitely wouldn't count on seeing this totally one-of-a-kind deal last until Black Friday next week. In fact, we'd be shocked if the carrier managed to handle demand for this entire weekend given that we are looking at undoubtedly some of the best budget wireless earbuds you can buy before Christmas.





There's no active noise cancellation, of course, but the overall sound is great (for $49.99), the battery life not too shabby, the connectivity pretty much flawless, the phone calls crystal clear, and the water resistance also not bad.





The Pixel Buds A-Series can obviously be paired with your favorite Android handset or iPhone, although they do work best alongside a Google-made Pixel smartphone, so if you own one of those... and can't afford the noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro, these puppies are an absolute must-buy right now.