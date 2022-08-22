Amazon has Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at lower than ever prices





That's right, both the hot new Pixel Buds Pro and the older and humbler Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale at lower than ever prices at the time of this writing after markdowns of $25 and $30 respectively.





While Big G's non-noise-cancelling contender to the title of best budget wireless earbuds available right now appears to be discounted by an unprecedented 30 bucks from a $99 list price at essentially all major US retailers, the AirPods Pro -rivaling Pixel Buds Pro can only be purchased for $25 less than usual from Amazon.





Those noise-cancelling bad boys are normally priced at a whopping $199.99 a pair, mind you, currently undercutting Apple's aforementioned bestseller, as well as Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in "Charcoal" and "Lemongrass" colors.





The "Coral" and "Fog" options, meanwhile, are not available at any kind of reduced price, which could suggest the two models on sale right now will not be discounted for long.





The Pixel Buds Pro are naturally better than the Pixel Buds A-Series in every conceivable way, from overall sound quality to battery life, voice call clarity, and most importantly, noise cancellation, but if you want to keep your true wireless earbuds spending to a minimum, the cheaper product is also pretty cool... for its price.





Whatever you'll end up choosing, the value for money should keep you more than satisfied for a solid year or two, and unlike Google's in-house smartphones , its growing family of AirPods and Galaxy Buds alternatives is not due for any sort of imminent upgrade.