Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022





It's not entirely clear when this particular special offer made its debut, but with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB iPhone 13 Pro variants all out of stock already, it seems safe to assume Big Red will not be able to keep it going for much longer.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro 5G, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, New Unlimited Line Required, Price After Bill Credits $720 off (80%) $180 $899 99 Buy at Verizon





Released more than a year ago with an Apple A15 Bionic processor under the hood and a stunning 120Hz 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display also in tow, this bad boy can be yours for an undoubtedly limited time for as little as 5 bucks a month with no only a couple of strings attached.





Specifically, you'll have to open a new line of Verizon wireless service and said line will need to be of the 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, or 5G Get More Unlimited variety for the nation-leading carrier to give you $719.99 in the form of monthly bill credits applied to your account over a period of three years in total.





A monthly installment plan is encouraged but not required, mind you, and there are no trade-ins involved, which makes this one of the simplest top Black Friday iPhone deals you can get ahead of Black Friday 2022 next week.





If paying $5 a month for three years (after credits) still feels like too much of a financial effort for you with both Thanksgiving and Christmas (more or less) around the corner, you can try to switch from a different operator to Verizon as well and score an additional $200 gift card essentially making the iPhone 13 Pro cheaper than free when all is said and done.





Even at $180, of course, this is still a lot of phone for your money, packing the same Apple -made chipset as the iPhone 14 Plus while rocking three rear-facing cameras... and a good old fashioned notch. That's not going to stop you from claiming this stellar Verizon Black Friday deal... that's not even advertised with a Black Friday label, is it?



