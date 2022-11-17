Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022

Deals Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in
While Verizon clearly knocked it out of the park with an early Black Friday deal announcement that included everything from free phones to free tablets, free smartwatches, free true wireless earbuds, and... a deeply discounted new iPhone with no trade-in required last week, holiday shoppers looking to keep their spending to a minimum while jumping through as few hoops as possible may want to consider another very interesting promotion.

It's not entirely clear when this particular special offer made its debut, but with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB iPhone 13 Pro variants all out of stock already, it seems safe to assume Big Red will not be able to keep it going for much longer.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

5G, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, New Unlimited Line Required, Price After Bill Credits
$720 off (80%)
$180
$899 99
Buy at Verizon

Released more than a year ago with an Apple A15 Bionic processor under the hood and a stunning 120Hz 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display also in tow, this bad boy can be yours for an undoubtedly limited time for as little as 5 bucks a month with no only a couple of strings attached.

Specifically, you'll have to open a new line of Verizon wireless service and said line will need to be of the 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, or 5G Get More Unlimited variety for the nation-leading carrier to give you $719.99 in the form of monthly bill credits applied to your account over a period of three years in total.

A monthly installment plan is encouraged but not required, mind you, and there are no trade-ins involved, which makes this one of the simplest top Black Friday iPhone deals you can get ahead of Black Friday 2022 next week.

If paying $5 a month for three years (after credits) still feels like too much of a financial effort for you with both Thanksgiving and Christmas (more or less) around the corner, you can try to switch from a different operator to Verizon as well and score an additional $200 gift card essentially making the iPhone 13 Pro cheaper than free when all is said and done.

Even at $180, of course, this is still a lot of phone for your money, packing the same Apple-made chipset as the iPhone 14 Plus while rocking three rear-facing cameras... and a good old fashioned notch. That's not going to stop you from claiming this stellar Verizon Black Friday deal... that's not even advertised with a Black Friday label, is it?

Loading Comments...

Latest News

2X zoom on iPhone 14 Pro explained
2X zoom on iPhone 14 Pro explained
iCloud.com is now looking sleek and modern after getting a design update
iCloud.com is now looking sleek and modern after getting a design update
Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022
Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022
Gorgeous mockups show us what Apple's search engine might look like
Gorgeous mockups show us what Apple's search engine might look like
Cop the latest version of Apple's iconic AirPods for their lowest price yet
Cop the latest version of Apple's iconic AirPods for their lowest price yet
Samsung is now spreading Android 13 to the mid-range Galaxy A52 and more Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 units
Samsung is now spreading Android 13 to the mid-range Galaxy A52 and more Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 units

Popular stories

Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here
Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
The Dynamic Island gets a small but important change in the latest iOS 16.2 Beta
The Dynamic Island gets a small but important change in the latest iOS 16.2 Beta
Some Best Buy customers give up on the retailer and buy their new Pixel 7 from Google
Some Best Buy customers give up on the retailer and buy their new Pixel 7 from Google
Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless