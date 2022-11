Verizon has Apple's unpopular iPhone 14 Plus on sale for $10 a month with no trade-in

While the non-Pro plus-sized Apple A15 Bionic powerhouse has been available for free from AT&T and T-Mobile and at a measly $99 and up at Verizon right off the bat with an "eligible" trade-in, the latter carrier's latest promotion doesn't require anything of the sort.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus 5G, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, New Line Required $540 off (60%) $360 $899 99 Buy at Verizon





You don't need to give Big Red anything... other than 10 bucks a month for a grand total of three years. That means you're looking at coughing up just $360 all in all on a 5G-enabled iPhone 14 Plus with two 12MP rear-facing cameras, a notched 60Hz Super Retina XDR OLED display, and 128 gigs of internal storage space instead of spending a whopping $899.99.





The same $540 discount currently applies to the handset's 256 and 512GB variants, which would normally set you back $999.99 and $1199.99 respectively.





As you may have already guessed, that 540 bucks will result from monthly credits applied to your Verizon bill over the same aforementioned period of three years, and because nothing is ever this easy, you will need to open a new line of service to qualify for this totally unprecedented and completely unbeatable pre-holiday offer.





Difficult to recommend as a sensible choice for Christmas at its $899.99 and up list price, the iPhone 14 Plus is lowered deep into mid-range territory by Verizon right now, unquestionably eclipsing all of the best budget phones around in terms of processing power, software support, and even battery life. Bottom line, this is one of the greatest (no-trade) bargains in the US, and Big Red is undoubtedly beating T-Mobile's generosity... for the time being.





Just in case you needed even more evidence that the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is doing... about as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini was this time last year and the iPhone 12 mini the year before that , Verizon appears to have discreetly kicked off a pretty amazing early Black Friday 2022 deal on precisely this unpopular model today.