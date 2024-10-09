Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
The half-off Pixel Buds A-Series are a hardcore Google fan's ultimate pre-holiday steal right now

Google Pixel Buds A-Series
Are you looking for a nice and affordable new pair of true wireless earbuds to go with your deeply discounted Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, or Pixel 8a handset? Despite their super-advanced age, the Pixel Buds A-Series might be your best option right now, at least in terms of value for your money.

Nowhere near as sophisticated as the Pixel Buds Pro 2 (or the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro), Google's cheapest AirPods alternatives to date are on sale at the time of this writing at their lowest price ever. Typically available for $99 a pair in four different paint jobs, the Pixel Buds A-Series can be had if you hurry at a $50 discount in a single "Clearly White" colorway.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

True Wireless Earbuds with Custom-Designed 12mm Dynamic Speaker Drivers, Flush-to-ear Design, Adaptive Sound, Beamforming Microphones, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, Clearly White Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$50 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

True Wireless Earbuds with Custom-Designed 12mm Dynamic Speaker Drivers, Flush-to-ear Design, Adaptive Sound, Beamforming Microphones, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$40 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

That's more than half off an already fairly reasonable list price, and the only condition you need to meet to take advantage of this limited-time Prime Day promotion is obviously to be an Amazon Prime member. The same also applies to the slightly smaller but still pretty decent $40 (or 40 percent) discount available in Charcoal, Dark Olive, and Sea hues.

You probably won't be surprised to find out that these freshly reduced prices are not enough to get you active noise cancellation or other premium features that have become all but guaranteed in recent years at over $100 and even under that mark for certain brands.

The 2021-released Pixel Buds A-Series merely aim to turn heads and boost their sales ahead of the holiday season with an undeniably discreet but also arguably fashionable design (especially for their price bracket), decent battery life, excellent voice call clarity, and native Google Assistant support.

Compatible with Android phones from any manufacturer, these ultra-low-cost earbuds are clearly best used alongside a Pixel handset, so once again, you are strongly advised to not waste another second and go for both a pair of white-coated Pixel Buds A-Series and a Pixel 8a, for instance, at a huge combined discount. Your holidays will only be made more cheerful that way, whether you'll decide to keep your new Pixels for yourself or gift them to a loved one.
Loading Comments...

