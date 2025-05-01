Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have dropped to their second-best price at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel Buds Pro 2 are placed in their charging case on a white table against a green background.
Last month, Amazon held its Spring Sale event, giving users countless promos on Android phones, tablets, and wireless earbuds. One of the more exciting bargains allowed music lovers to grab the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 for 22% off and at their best price yet. Well, this deal is gone — but not everything is lost.

Amazon has once again discounted these high-end wireless earbuds, though by 17% instead of 22%. For context, that saves you $40, not $50, and brings the Pixel Buds down under the $190 mark. Given that they've dropped in price just a few times this year, we'd recommend checking out this promo before it expires.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: 17% off at Amazon

$40 off (17%)
Google's latest high-end earbuds rarely receive discounts. But you can now buy them at their second-best price. The e-commerce giant has slashed 17% off their asking price across colorways, providing more value for your money. Get a pair and save while you can.
Buy at Amazon

At a ~$230 standard price, these buddies are almost as expensive as the AirPods Pro 2. But are they worth it? Very much so. Google has emphasized comfort and introduced a design that should fit all users, and as we found out, they've nailed it. In our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review, we praise them for their extremely comfortable design — they feel light and stay in place no matter what you do.

But it's not just about the comfort. The buds deliver very balanced audio right out of the box. There's no overamplified bass that causes headaches or screeching highs — you get detail, clarity, and depth. Anything you throw at them simply sounds great.

Their ANC performance is quite good as well. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 effectively block low-end hums and nearby speech, though high-pitched clicks might still come through. If you play music at any volume, you can expect those to go away, too. On top of that, their transparency mode is excellent.

As if that's not enough, you can get up to eight hours of playback with ANC. That's a stellar result indeed, and storing them in the charging case between sessions gives you up to 30 hours of listening time.

As you can see, while expensive, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have a lot to offer. If you missed their Spring Sale discount, now's a great time to buy them at their second-best price ever. Check out Amazon's deal before it's too late.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Google Pixel Buds - Deals History
23 stories
01 May, 2025
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have dropped to their second-best price at Amazon
29 Apr, 2025
Amazon knocks the budget Pixel Buds A-Series to their best price of 2025, but not for long
05 Apr, 2025
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 keep flying off the shelves at their best price – but time is running out
17 Mar, 2025
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their lowest price on Amazon, but not for long
12 Feb, 2025
Google's first-gen Pixel Buds Pro sink down to an even dreamier price before breathing their last
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]

Latest News

One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally
One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally
5 things the CMF Phone 2 Pro has that no competitor can match
5 things the CMF Phone 2 Pro has that no competitor can match
AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble
AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble
Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone
Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless