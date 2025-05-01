The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have dropped to their second-best price at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon has once again discounted these high-end wireless earbuds, though by 17% instead of 22%. For context, that saves you $40, not $50, and brings the Pixel Buds down under the $190 mark. Given that they've dropped in price just a few times this year, we'd recommend checking out this promo before it expires.
At a ~$230 standard price, these buddies are almost as expensive as the AirPods Pro 2. But are they worth it? Very much so. Google has emphasized comfort and introduced a design that should fit all users, and as we found out, they've nailed it. In our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review, we praise them for their extremely comfortable design — they feel light and stay in place no matter what you do.
But it's not just about the comfort. The buds deliver very balanced audio right out of the box. There's no overamplified bass that causes headaches or screeching highs — you get detail, clarity, and depth. Anything you throw at them simply sounds great.
Their ANC performance is quite good as well. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 effectively block low-end hums and nearby speech, though high-pitched clicks might still come through. If you play music at any volume, you can expect those to go away, too. On top of that, their transparency mode is excellent.
As if that's not enough, you can get up to eight hours of playback with ANC. That's a stellar result indeed, and storing them in the charging case between sessions gives you up to 30 hours of listening time.
As you can see, while expensive, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have a lot to offer. If you missed their Spring Sale discount, now's a great time to buy them at their second-best price ever. Check out Amazon's deal before it's too late.
