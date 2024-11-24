Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 9 Pro
What could possibly be better than saving $150 on one of the best Android phones out there with no strings attached in time for both Christmas and Thanksgiving? Well, how about slashing an even heftier $200 off the list price of the same recently released handset in two different storage configurations and two color options (for each variant)?

Remarkably, that's precisely what you can do right now on Amazon, where the Pixel 9 Pro is marked down to new record low prices with both 128 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room. The e-commerce giant's enhanced Black Friday Week discount only applies to Obsidian and Porcelain paint jobs, but that should be plenty for holiday shoppers and bargain hunters in love with Google's stock Android experience.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian and Porcelain Color Options
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian and Porcelain Color Options
$200 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

This is the smaller Pixel 9 Pro model we're talking about here, mind you, which means that you'll be getting a compact (especially by 2024 high-end standards) 6.3-inch LTPO OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities and a peak brightness of 3000 nits, as well as three exceptional rear-facing cameras, another amazing front-facing snapper, a more than reasonably large 4,700mAh battery, and of course, the full power and versatility of Big G's Gemini AI tool set.

Costlier than a non-Pro Pixel 9 but cheaper than a jumbo-sized Pixel 9 Pro XL, this bad boy normally carries a price tag of $999 in an entry-level 128GB variant and $1,099 with 256 gigs of internal storage space. At its freshly reduced (and lower-than-ever) prices, the Google Tensor G4-powered device definitely qualifies for our list of the best Pixel Black Friday 2024 deals available right now, possibly bidding for the top spot in that hierarchy against the massively discounted "vanilla" Pixel 9.

You just need to take one quick look at our definitive Pixel 9 Pro review from a little while ago to understand that this is one of the very best phones money can buy this holiday season, with outstanding overall performance, a design that's both easy on the eyes and likely to prove durable in the long run, top-notch camera capabilities, and stellar battery life. In short, you might just be looking at the perfect compact phone available at the perfect price here.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 9 - Deals History
9 stories
24 Nov, 2024
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
21 Nov, 2024
Black Friday brings a $300 price cut on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in both configurations Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
17 Nov, 2024
Google's Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL beasts are now on sale at their Black Friday discounts
13 Nov, 2024
These are all of Google's spectacular upcoming Black Friday 2024 deals
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes

Latest News

Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Key Apple and iPhone supplier reveals stunning roadmap taking us through 2027
Key Apple and iPhone supplier reveals stunning roadmap taking us through 2027
Galaxy S25 Slim vs iPhone 17 Air: Samsung focusing on more than just dimensions
Galaxy S25 Slim vs iPhone 17 Air: Samsung focusing on more than just dimensions
Another change is being made to iOS and Android versions of Google Maps
Another change is being made to iOS and Android versions of Google Maps
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless