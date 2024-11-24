Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
What could possibly be better than saving $150 on one of the best Android phones out there with no strings attached in time for both Christmas and Thanksgiving? Well, how about slashing an even heftier $200 off the list price of the same recently released handset in two different storage configurations and two color options (for each variant)?
Remarkably, that's precisely what you can do right now on Amazon, where the Pixel 9 Pro is marked down to new record low prices with both 128 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room. The e-commerce giant's enhanced Black Friday Week discount only applies to Obsidian and Porcelain paint jobs, but that should be plenty for holiday shoppers and bargain hunters in love with Google's stock Android experience.
This is the smaller Pixel 9 Pro model we're talking about here, mind you, which means that you'll be getting a compact (especially by 2024 high-end standards) 6.3-inch LTPO OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities and a peak brightness of 3000 nits, as well as three exceptional rear-facing cameras, another amazing front-facing snapper, a more than reasonably large 4,700mAh battery, and of course, the full power and versatility of Big G's Gemini AI tool set.
Costlier than a non-Pro Pixel 9 but cheaper than a jumbo-sized Pixel 9 Pro XL, this bad boy normally carries a price tag of $999 in an entry-level 128GB variant and $1,099 with 256 gigs of internal storage space. At its freshly reduced (and lower-than-ever) prices, the Google Tensor G4-powered device definitely qualifies for our list of the best Pixel Black Friday 2024 deals available right now, possibly bidding for the top spot in that hierarchy against the massively discounted "vanilla" Pixel 9.
You just need to take one quick look at our definitive Pixel 9 Pro review from a little while ago to understand that this is one of the very best phones money can buy this holiday season, with outstanding overall performance, a design that's both easy on the eyes and likely to prove durable in the long run, top-notch camera capabilities, and stellar battery life. In short, you might just be looking at the perfect compact phone available at the perfect price here.
