Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage

Remarkably, that's precisely what you can do right now on Amazon, where the Pixel 9 Pro is marked down to new record low prices with both 128 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room. The e-commerce giant's enhanced Black Friday Week discount only applies to Obsidian and Porcelain paint jobs, but that should be plenty for holiday shoppers and bargain hunters in love with Google 's stock Android experience.

Google Pixel 9 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian and Porcelain Color Options $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian and Porcelain Color Options $200 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





This is the smaller Pixel 9 Pro model we're talking about here, mind you, which means that you'll be getting a compact (especially by 2024 high-end standards) 6.3-inch LTPO OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities and a peak brightness of 3000 nits, as well as three exceptional rear-facing cameras, another amazing front-facing snapper, a more than reasonably large 4,700mAh battery, and of course, the full power and versatility of Big G's Gemini AI tool set









You just need to take one quick look at our definitive Pixel 9 Pro review from a little while ago to understand that this is one of the very best phones money can buy this holiday season, with outstanding overall performance, a design that's both easy on the eyes and likely to prove durable in the long run, top-notch camera capabilities, and stellar battery life. In short, you might just be looking at the perfect compact phone available at the perfect price here.

What could possibly be better than saving $150 on one of the best Android phones out there with no strings attached in time for both Christmas and Thanksgiving? Well, how about slashing an even heftier $200 off the list price of the same recently released handset in two different storage configurations and two color options (for each variant)?