Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Get the new Pixel 9 Pro at its lowest price ever with this Black Friday deal!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Amazon Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get the new Pixel 9 Pro at its lowest price ever with this Black Friday deal!
Google launched the Pixel 9 series earlier this year and made ripples throughout the smartphone industry. That's how good the series actually is! The one that stands out is the Pixel 9 Pro. Google made the perfect compact flagship - with great design, amazing camera, clever AI features, and seven years of support. And now, this fresh new flagship is at its lowest price ever just for Black Friday!

The Pixel 9 Pro (512GB) is at its lowest price ever

One of the best compact flagships of 2024, the Pixel 9 Pro, is currently at its lowest price ever, only on Black Friday. Get the 512GB version with a hefty discount and get seven years of peace of mind.
$150 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon


That's right, you may have already found this deal in our Best Black Friday Pixel Phone deals, but in case you haven't, here it is. You can shave $150 off the regular price of that beauty, bringing down the price of the 512GB version to an all-time low.

As far as we know, it's a rare case where such a new model gets such a big discount, so you don't wanna miss this one if you're on a hunt for a new phone. The discount is available for all color options, so you get to choose your own style.

The Pixel 9 Pro is packed full of good stuff. The phone comes with one of the brightest AMOLED displays, a 6.3-inch wonder that sits currently on top of our brightness test sheet. Google shrunk the size of the pro model but kept the periscope telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom.

The latest Tensor G4 chipset is onboard, and even though it can't compete with some of the other chipsets on raw power, there is clever AI hardware inside, and as we all know, AI will become an even bigger thing in the future.

Speaking of the future, the Pixel 9 Pro comes with seven years of software support, which means your investment will pay off in the long run. Get the Pixel 9 Pro now and save $150 that you can spend on other great Black Friday deals. Why not check out our Best Black Friday smartwatch deals and get a nice accessory for your new Pixel 9 Pro, or browse through the Black Friday headphone deals if you like to listen to music a lot?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless