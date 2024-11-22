Get the new Pixel 9 Pro at its lowest price ever with this Black Friday deal!
Google launched the Pixel 9 series earlier this year and made ripples throughout the smartphone industry. That's how good the series actually is! The one that stands out is the Pixel 9 Pro. Google made the perfect compact flagship - with great design, amazing camera, clever AI features, and seven years of support. And now, this fresh new flagship is at its lowest price ever just for Black Friday!
That's right, you may have already found this deal in our Best Black Friday Pixel Phone deals, but in case you haven't, here it is. You can shave $150 off the regular price of that beauty, bringing down the price of the 512GB version to an all-time low.
As far as we know, it's a rare case where such a new model gets such a big discount, so you don't wanna miss this one if you're on a hunt for a new phone. The discount is available for all color options, so you get to choose your own style.
The latest Tensor G4 chipset is onboard, and even though it can't compete with some of the other chipsets on raw power, there is clever AI hardware inside, and as we all know, AI will become an even bigger thing in the future.
The Pixel 9 Pro is packed full of good stuff. The phone comes with one of the brightest AMOLED displays, a 6.3-inch wonder that sits currently on top of our brightness test sheet. Google shrunk the size of the pro model but kept the periscope telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom.
Speaking of the future, the Pixel 9 Pro comes with seven years of software support, which means your investment will pay off in the long run. Get the Pixel 9 Pro now and save $150 that you can spend on other great Black Friday deals. Why not check out our Best Black Friday smartwatch deals and get a nice accessory for your new Pixel 9 Pro, or browse through the Black Friday headphone deals if you like to listen to music a lot?
