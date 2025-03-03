One of the best Pixel 9 deals yet lets you save $200 on one of Google's best phones to date

Pixel 9

But a $200 discount can undeniably make a good phone great, and that's exactly how much money you can save right now without meeting any special requirements or jumping through hoops. All you need to do is head over to Amazon.com and choose between Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain colorways as far as the entry-level 128GB storage configuration is concerned, or go for the Obsidian model with double that local digital hoarding room.

Google Pixel 9: 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options

Google Pixel 9: 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color





The latter variant normally costs $899 instead of $799, and since this deal is not currently matched by Google itself, it might be a good idea to hurry and place your Amazon order for your favorite discounted Pixel 9 flavor as soon as possible.





In case you're wondering, yes, the Tensor G4-powered 6.3-incher has been marked down by 200 bucks (and even more) once or twice in the past, but only around Black Friday and Cyber Monday several months ago. In other words, this is the heftiest discount offered by a major US retailer so far in 2025, and it's unlikely to get heftier anytime soon.

Pixel 9 Granted, the Pixel 9a is right around the corner , and in many ways, Google's next big mid-range contender looks an awful lot like the non-a-branded. But this thing on sale at a special price right now does still have plenty of distinguishing characteristics to stand tall above its lower-cost cousin and appeal to a fairly large audience of its own... at its latest discount.





Pixel 9 over the The 12GB RAM count (present in combination with both 128 and 256GB storage) and the premium metal-and-glass construction are only two of the key reasons why you should definitely consider picking theover the Pixel 9a and every other great budget 5G phone available today. Those big strengths are obviously highlighted in our comprehensive Pixel 9 review as well, alongside the handset's excellent camera performance, solid battery life, and stellar software support.