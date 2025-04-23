Grab the Google Pixel 9 for $159 off with Amazon's latest offer
Looking for a Google Pixel phone upgrade? Well, the Pixel 9 is an excellent choice. The handset can normally set you back nearly $800 in its 128GB variant, but you can now buy it for $159 off in its Obsidian colorway. That's about 20% off!
Even though we saw the Android phone with an even sweeter $200 discount some time ago, you won't find any better price cut right now. That's right, neither Best Buy nor Walmart matches this bargain, so you should definitely check it out.
But there's more — the Pixel 9 has multiple on-deck AI features, including Gemini Nano. Of course, the camera app is just as feature-rich, and you even get special new tools like Reimagine within the Magic Editor. It lets you make super-creative edits, such as adding new elements to photos.
What about performance? The Pixel phone is equipped with a Tensor G4 processor, giving you great daily performance. That said, you shouldn't expect it to rival options like the Galaxy S24 or the iPhone 16 on the performance front. After all, its chip focuses on AI features instead of raw horsepower.
While the Pixel 9 has been cheaper in the past, its current $159 price cut isn't to be ignored, either. If you think it's good enough to meet your needs, now's a great time to get one. Pick the Obsidian model and enjoy your 20% discount.
This Google handset might not be as awesome as the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but it's a top-class choice for undemanding users nonetheless. It features a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, giving you smooth scrolling, excellent outdoor visibility, and vivid colors.
As you can see from the photo samples in our Pixel 9 review, the device also boasts a top-notch camera. It packs a 50 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens on the back, and a 10.5 MP front sensor. Photos taken with it are quite rich in detail, plus colors are vibrant yet natural.
