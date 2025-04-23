Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Grab the Google Pixel 9 for $159 off with Amazon's latest offer

Google Pixel 9 on a white table showcases front and back design.
Looking for a Google Pixel phone upgrade? Well, the Pixel 9 is an excellent choice. The handset can normally set you back nearly $800 in its 128GB variant, but you can now buy it for $159 off in its Obsidian colorway. That's about 20% off!

Get the Pixel 9 in Obsidian for $159 off

$159 off (20%)
Amazon has an excellent promo on the 128GB Pixel 9 in Obsidian. The handset is now available for $159 off, giving you plenty of AI features at a more reasonable price. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Even though we saw the Android phone with an even sweeter $200 discount some time ago, you won't find any better price cut right now. That's right, neither Best Buy nor Walmart matches this bargain, so you should definitely check it out.

This Google handset might not be as awesome as the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but it's a top-class choice for undemanding users nonetheless. It features a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, giving you smooth scrolling, excellent outdoor visibility, and vivid colors.

But there's more — the Pixel 9 has multiple on-deck AI features, including Gemini Nano. Of course, the camera app is just as feature-rich, and you even get special new tools like Reimagine within the Magic Editor. It lets you make super-creative edits, such as adding new elements to photos.

As you can see from the photo samples in our Pixel 9 review, the device also boasts a top-notch camera. It packs a 50 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens on the back, and a 10.5 MP front sensor. Photos taken with it are quite rich in detail, plus colors are vibrant yet natural.

What about performance? The Pixel phone is equipped with a Tensor G4 processor, giving you great daily performance. That said, you shouldn't expect it to rival options like the Galaxy S24 or the iPhone 16 on the performance front. After all, its chip focuses on AI features instead of raw horsepower.

While the Pixel 9 has been cheaper in the past, its current $159 price cut isn't to be ignored, either. If you think it's good enough to meet your needs, now's a great time to get one. Pick the Obsidian model and enjoy your 20% discount.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
