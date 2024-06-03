Best Buy is sweetening Google's mid-range Pixel 8a deal with a cool new gift
Still can't afford last year's high-end Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro even after their latest hefty discounts with no strings attached? That's (obviously) where the hot new Pixel 8a mid-ranger typically comes in, and for a presumably limited time, you can get the Tensor G3-powered 6.1-inch handset together with a nice little gift from Best Buy.
We're talking about a $50 gift card that you can use in the future to save, well, 50 bucks on an item (or several) of your choice from the nation-leading retailer, which is naturally not the same thing as an outright price cut on the stock Android-running phone itself.
But that's because the Pixel 8a has yet to receive a single straightforward discount since its formal announcement roughly four weeks ago, launching with a slightly better $100 gift card offer that Best Buy is not ready to match at this time.
You could always wait for that to happen, but there are no guarantees one way or the other, and you probably don't want to end up regretting missing out on this undeniably decent new deal.
At $499 (not counting the $50-worth freebie), the Pixel 8a is without a doubt one of the best budget 5G phones around today, going so far as to eclipse the "vanilla" Pixel 8 in a few important ways. As evidenced in our recent comprehensive review, the overall performance is pretty much flawless (for a non-flagship, at least), the camera capabilities essentially just as impressive, the display almost better than we anticipated, and the software support truly unrivaled.
If you think you can live with a few little compromises here and there, like a plastic back, some inesthetically thick screen bezels, and sluggish charging speeds, we'd even recommend you consider choosing this thing over Google's Pixel 8 Pro, which is admittedly a little better all in all, but also a lot costlier.
