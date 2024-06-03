Best Buy is sweetening Google's mid-range Pixel 8a deal with a cool new gift

Pixel 8a





We're talking about a $50 gift card that you can use in the future to save, well, 50 bucks on an item (or several) of your choice from the nation-leading retailer, which is naturally not the same thing as an outright price cut on the stock Android-running phone itself.

Google Pixel 8a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $50 Gift Card Included Gift $499 Buy at BestBuy









You could always wait for that to happen, but there are no guarantees one way or the other, and you probably don't want to end up regretting missing out on this undeniably decent new deal.





truly unrivaled. At $499 (not counting the $50-worth freebie), the Pixel 8a is without a doubt one of the best budget 5G phones around today, going so far as to eclipse the "vanilla" Pixel 8 in a few important ways. As evidenced in our recent comprehensive review, the overall performance is pretty much flawless (for a non-flagship, at least), the camera capabilities essentially just as impressive, the display almost better than we anticipated, and the software supportunrivaled.



