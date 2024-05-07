Google's Pixel 8a gets a surprise unveiling with AI smarts and a fresh design for under $500





In a surprising move that absolutely no one was expecting today, Google announced the Pixel 8a , their latest budget-friendly smartphone. It boasts several exciting AI-powered features previously reserved for Google's higher-end smartphones, providing an affordable option for those seeking intelligent features.





Pixel 8a takes its design cues from its predecessors but Google states it includes a 40% brighter Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, translating to smoother scrolling and an enhanced viewing experience when compared to the



Fans of color will appreciate the new Aloe green, a limited-edition option, and Bay, the muted blue-gray we are familiar with from the Pixel 8a in 256GB capacity, which is a first for the A-Series. Thetakes its design cues from its predecessors but Google states it includes a 40% brighter Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, translating to smoother scrolling and an enhanced viewing experience when compared to the Pixel 7a . The phone also features an aluminum body, Gorilla Glass 3 screen, and IP67 water and dust resistance.Fans of color will appreciate the new Aloe green, a limited-edition option, and Bay, the muted blue-gray we are familiar with from the Pixel 8 series. The classic black (Obsidian) and white (Porcelain) colors are also available. For users that want more storage space, Google is offering the Obsidianin 256GB capacity, which is a first for the A-Series.





Pixel 8a on the Google Store featured in Aloe and Obsidian with 256GB capacity | Source: Google Store





AI-driven in photography and everywhere else

Pixel 8a features Google's latest Pixel 8a : At its heart, thefeatures Google's latest Tensor G3 processor. This chip supplies the phone the power necessary to run all the AI-driven features Pixel is known for. The dual rear camera system includes a 64MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide lens, coupled with a 13MP front-facing camera that includes a wide field of view. These are the AI-powered photography tools that you can expect with the





Source: Google





Best Take : Ensures perfect group shots by selecting the best expressions in a series of photos.

: Ensures perfect group shots by selecting the best expressions in a series of photos. Magic Editor : Repositions subjects or adjusts the background for greater visual impact.

: Repositions subjects or adjusts the background for greater visual impact. Audio Magic Eraser : Intelligently removes unwanted background noise in videos.



Other notable camera features include Super Res Zoom (up to 8x), Magic Eraser, Night Sight, and Photo Unblur. Additionally, as customary with all Pixel phones, the Pixel 8a features Real Tone, which ensures accurate representation of diverse skin tones.





But we can't talk AI features on a Pixel without mentioning Gemini Nano, the smallest version of the Gemini model family that runs on-device. On the Pixel 8a , Gemini AI assistant will provide hands-free assistance when typing, talking and adding images. Additionally, Gemini can brainstorm ideas with you, assist with writing thank you notes, and even help plan your vacation.





The Pixel 8a also includes Circle to Search, an efficient way to search for information within images, text, or videos without switching apps. Pixel Call Assist features like Call Screen, Hold for Me, and Clear Calling are also present to streamline communications. Audio Emoji, which will debut with the Pixel 8a , will allow you to add visual and audio reactions to your phone calls.



