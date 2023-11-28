Amazon is amazingly keeping Google's killer Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday deal alive a bit longer
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you happen to fall into a coma a couple of weeks back and just woke up earlier today to find that you missed this year's entire (extended) Black Friday/Cyber Monday bargain season? Worry not, as a number of very enticing "Cyber Week" tech deals are still available from retailers as diverse as Amazon, Best Buy, and... Motorola, giving you even more time to spoil yourself and everyone you love this Christmas without breaking the bank.
Because it carries no "Cyber" label whatsoever or an explicit expiration date, Amazon's prolonged Pixel 8 Pro promotion could go away at any moment, so if you haven't ordered Google's best-ever smartphone yet, you are strongly advised to do so as soon as possible.
The 6.7-inch Tensor G3 powerhouse is as affordable today as on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023, but only at this specific e-commerce giant and only in Obsidian and Porcelain hues, at least at the time of this writing. Both retailers like Best Buy and Google's own official US e-store are once again listing the ultra-high-end stock Android-running handset at its regular price of $999, mind you, while Amazon can still offer $200 in savings with no special requirements and no strings attached.
That's obviously true for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, with the 256 and 512GB variants both fetching their usual prices again across the nation. Of course, the Pixel 8 Pro does not come with a good old fashioned microSD card slot, so that 128 gig number might prove a little inconvenient for hardcore digital hoarders out there.
But that's what the cloud is for, and we're sure we can all agree that's a small compromise to make in order to get one of the absolute best Android phones around at a significantly lower price than, for instance, the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model.
This is an undeniable stunner with a gorgeous display, phenomenal cameras, excellent battery life, and... fewer and less serious software glitches compared to its forerunners, and if you love all things Google, you definitely shouldn't miss the opportunity to pay so little for such an incredibly advanced mobile device made from the ground up by the search giant.
