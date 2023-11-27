Sweet new 'Cyber Week' deal makes the unique Motorola ThinkPhone even cheaper than last week





Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color $340 off (49%) $359 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola





That last deal, offered for Black Friday by Amazon and Motorola's own e-store, looked outright impossible to beat, but believe it or not, that's exactly what's happening right now. Unfortunately, Amazon is all out of ThinkPhone inventory (at any price), which means you'll have to order the security and durability-focused 6.6-incher directly from its manufacturer if you want to pay a measly $359.99.





Now that 's an unbeatable price... or so we think, saving you no less than 340 bucks from how much the Motorola ThinkPhone originally set you back. This is obviously an unlocked device with no carrier restrictions or special requirements you're looking at here, and it comes with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space in a single Volcanic Gray colorway.





Technically, you have plenty of time to decide if this is the best budget 5G phone for you this holiday season, as Motorola plans to keep this killer "Cyber Week" deal (as well as a bunch of others like it) alive, well, this entire week. Specifically, until December 3, although we highly doubt demand will not overwhelm supply a little (or a lot) earlier than that.





In addition to its unrivaled mobile security tools and largely unrivaled resistance to water, dust, dirt, sand, extreme temperatures, vibration, and drops on hard surfaces, the ThinkPhone also has an incredibly smooth 144Hz P-OLED display going for it, as well as a reasonably powerful (especially for the sub-$400 segment) Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, respectable 8GB RAM count, and hefty 5,000mAh battery with impressive 68W charging capabilities.



