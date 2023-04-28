Google Pixel 7a unboxing images surface featuring Carbon and Arctic Blue colors

Pixel Season is definitely right around the corner and the amount of leaks that we are getting on the upcoming Pixel devices confirms it. Following the recent leaks showing product images of from the Arctic Blue and the Orange/Coral Google Pixel 7a , we now have real-life images of what seems to be retail units with the Carbon and Arctic Blue colorways.





The images were shared on Twitter by leaker @SnoopyTech and feature both the Carbon and Arctic Blue Google Pixel 7a in various states of an unboxing. These images give us a better look at what the colors will look like in real life.





The Arctic Blue variant is of particular interest to most, since it's the newest color we have seen on a Google Pixel device. The color seems muted, almost pastel, and definitely reminiscent of the "Barely Blue" Pixel 4a. Unfortunately, real-life images of the Orange/Coral variant that leaked yesterday were not shared this time around.









We also get a very good look at the Carbon variant, which looks to have a very glossy back —probably enough to confuse many on whether this phone includes a glass back or the same faux-glass 3D thermoformed composite back that was used on the Pixel 6a. Regardless of the material, the color very much resembles the "Obsidian" color that was used for the Pixel 7.









Thankfully, we are only 12 days away from Google I/O, the Android Developers' conference where Google has recently taken to announce new and upcoming hardware, and where the Google Pixel 7a is expected to be unveiled along with the Google Pixel Fold . Stay tuned to our coverage of all the mobile technology that will be announced by Google at the event, and in the meantime, we will be keeping our eyes peeled for any new leaks up until May 10th.



