Google's forever young Pixel 7 Pro beast incredibly hits a new record low price with 512GB storage
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With so many objectively great Android phones released over the last 12 months (and even in the last few days), most people looking to buy a new handset probably wouldn't be caught dead even taking something from 2022 into consideration. Unless, of course, that certain something happens to be sold at a gigantic $620 discount.
Believe it or not, that's currently the case for Google's 512GB Pixel 7 Pro, which was originally priced at $1,099 roughly 18 months ago. If you hurry, you can pay as little as $479 for this digital hoarder-friendly bad boy in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, which is obviously an unbeatable and totally unprecedented deal.
Yes, the same device has been sold by Woot at huge discounts a few times before, but this new limited-time promotion eclipses everything we've previously seen at any US retailers (big or small). You only have a few days to make your purchase at a new record low price of $479 here... or you could always opt to spend 10 bucks less directly at Amazon and settle for an entry-level 128GB configuration.
This particular Pixel 7 Pro variant on sale at Amazon-owned Woot comes packing a whopping 12GB RAM in addition to 512 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a Google Tensor G2 processor that's... not ideal but it's undeniably great for the sub-$500 segment.
Granted, the newly unveiled Pixel 8a mid-ranger is actually more advanced from a processing power standpoint, with a newer and faster Tensor G3 chip under its hood, but the rest of the specifications have nothing on the old but gold Pixel 7 Pro flagship. Of course, the Pixel 8 Pro is also worth considering... if you have a lot more to spend than 480 bucks on a new Android phone.
In many ways, the Pixel 7 Pro looks like the absolute best budget 5G phone available right now, with pretty much unrivaled camera performance (in the sub-$500 bracket), premium build quality, a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, and outstanding long-term software support.
