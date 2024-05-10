Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!

Google's forever young Pixel 7 Pro beast incredibly hits a new record low price with 512GB storage

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's forever young Pixel 7 Pro beast incredibly hits a new record low price with 512GB storage
With so many objectively great Android phones released over the last 12 months (and even in the last few days), most people looking to buy a new handset probably wouldn't be caught dead even taking something from 2022 into consideration. Unless, of course, that certain something happens to be sold at a gigantic $620 discount.

Believe it or not, that's currently the case for Google's 512GB Pixel 7 Pro, which was originally priced at $1,099 roughly 18 months ago. If you hurry, you can pay as little as $479 for this digital hoarder-friendly bad boy in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, which is obviously an unbeatable and totally unprecedented deal.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$620 off (56%)
$479
$1099
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, New
$430 off (48%)
Buy at Amazon

Yes, the same device has been sold by Woot at huge discounts a few times before, but this new limited-time promotion eclipses everything we've previously seen at any US retailers (big or small). You only have a few days to make your purchase at a new record low price of $479 here... or you could always opt to spend 10 bucks less directly at Amazon and settle for an entry-level 128GB configuration.

This particular Pixel 7 Pro variant on sale at Amazon-owned Woot comes packing a whopping 12GB RAM in addition to 512 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a Google Tensor G2 processor that's... not ideal but it's undeniably great for the sub-$500 segment.

Granted, the newly unveiled Pixel 8a mid-ranger is actually more advanced from a processing power standpoint, with a newer and faster Tensor G3 chip under its hood, but the rest of the specifications have nothing on the old but gold Pixel 7 Pro flagship. Of course, the Pixel 8 Pro is also worth considering... if you have a lot more to spend than 480 bucks on a new Android phone

In many ways, the Pixel 7 Pro looks like the absolute best budget 5G phone available right now, with pretty much unrivaled camera performance (in the sub-$500 bracket), premium build quality, a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, and outstanding long-term software support.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Featured Stories

Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
New Moto G Stylus lands as a $400 S24 Ultra alternative
New Moto G Stylus lands as a $400 S24 Ultra alternative
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless