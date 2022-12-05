Google drops huge functional update for eligible Pixel models with 77 bug fixes and improvements



Besides the Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop (which was extremely disappointing as a Pixel 6 Pro owner), Google sent out a functional update for eligible Pixel models that exterminated a massive number of bugs and included a large number of improvements. The total number of bug fixes and performance improvements added up to a whopping 77. With all of these issues getting resolved with today's update, you should notice an improvement in the performance of your Pixel device.





Some of the fixes, such as the one that will stop bugs from preventing "tap to wake" from working, were sorely needed. Other ones that jump off the page include one that delivers "General improvements for charging, battery usage or thermal performance in certain conditions" to the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. Another fix exterminates a bug on the Pixel 6 series that would prevent the fingerprint sensor from detecting a touch input while the always-on display is active.

Check out the 77 bug exterminations and improvements Google sent out today for eligible Pixel models







Another fix that Pixel 6 series users are happy to see is one that gets rid of a bug that prevented Adaptive brightness from activating in certain conditions. And all Pixel users from the Pixel 6 line to the Pixel 7 line were no doubt glad to see "General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions" and "General improvements to optimize device thermal performance in certain conditions or use cases."





The complete list is as follows:







Apps



Fix for issue causing text input to certain fields in the Phone app to display in a darker color

Fix for issue occasionally causing playback errors when seeking through video content in certain apps

Fix for issue occasionally preventing text messages from restoring from cloud backups during device setup

General improvements for background performance in certain Google apps

Audio



General improvements for USB audio support for various cables or accessories-Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

General improvements to support various audio codecs with certain devices or accessories-Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro





Battery & Charging



Battery usage in Settings displays information since last full charge (up to 7 days)

Fix for issue occasionally causing device to power off while Battery Share is active-Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Fix for issue occasionally causing higher battery usage during media playback with certain apps-Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Adaptive charging from working in certain conditions-Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Fix for issue occasionally preventing wireless charging from working with certain accessories-Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

General improvements for charging, battery usage or thermal performance in certain conditions-Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Biometrics



Fix for issue occasionally causing audio to skip when played over certain Bluetooth devices or accessories-Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Fix for issue occasionally delaying when the fingerprint icon is displayed on the lock screen-Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Fix for issue occasionally preventing fingerprint sensor from detecting touch while always-on display is active-Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

Fix for issue where fingerprint enrollment may occasionally display visual glitches in certain conditions-Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Improvements for face unlock lock screen helper text shown in certain conditions-Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Bluetooth



Fix for issue causing music playback to continue without audible sound after ending a call while using certain Bluetooth accessories-Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Fix for issue occasionally causing audio to skip when played over certain Bluetooth devices or accessories-Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Fix for issue occasionally preventing audio switching between connected Bluetooth devices in certain conditions

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Bluetooth Low Energy devices from displaying a device name during pairing

Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection to car head units using older Bluetooth versions

Fix for issue occasionally preventing discovery of certain Bluetooth devices or accessories

Fix for issue occasionally preventing previously paired Bluetooth devices from reconnecting

General improvements for Bluetooth stability and performance in certain conditions

Camera



Fix for issue occasionally causing Camera app to crash while zoomed in or switching modes-Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Fix for issue occasionally causing viewfinder preview to display a blank screen-Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Fix for issue where video that is recorded while switching between camera modes occasionally shows gaps in playback-Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

General improvements for camera stability and performance in certain conditions

Display & Graphics



Fix for issue occasionally causing screen to flicker when waking from always-on display

Fix for issue occasionally causing visual artifacts or glitches while using certain apps or games-Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Framework



Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications to display in a different color theme from the system

Fix for issue occasionally causing the wrong character to display after a new line in certain apps or UI elements

Fix for issue occasionally causing Work Profile app notifications to appear even if Work Profile is paused

Fix for issue occasionally preventing certain apps to rotate to landscape orientation

Fix for issue occasionally preventing keyboard from being dismissed while using certain apps

Sensors



Fix for issue occasionally preventing “tap to wake” or “lift to wake” from working in certain conditions-Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Adaptive brightness from activating in certain conditions

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Quick Tap from triggering app or system shortcuts in certain conditions

Fix to improve Adaptive brightness transitions during phone calls in certain conditions-Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

General improvements for proximity sensor performance under certain lighting conditions-Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro



System



General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions

General improvements to optimize device thermal performance in certain conditions or use cases-Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Telephony



Fix for issue causing reduced network or call stability under certain conditions-Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Fix for issue occasionally preventing network SIM cards from activating in certain conditions-Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions

General improvements for network connectivity after toggling airplane mode off

General improvements for switching between 3G to 4G on certain carrier networks

General improvements for VPN connection stability and performance on mobile networks under certain conditions

General improvements for Wi-Fi calling stability and performance for certain carriers or networks

Improve dual SIM network connectivity in certain conditions-Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

Improve RCS messaging stability under certain conditions-Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro



