Amazon UK has Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and 7 Pro on sale at new all-time low prices
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You know what would go great with your affordable new Pixel Buds Pro in the UK (as well as pretty much anywhere else in the world)? An affordable new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro handset, that's right.
The best Google Pixel phones available in (early) 2023 are cheaper than ever for British buyers at the time of this writing, at least if you happen to be looking for a specific unlocked version of the search giant's late 2022-released Tensor G2 powerhouses.
Namely, Amazon UK has "Obsidian" and "Lemongrass" flavors of the non-Pro Pixel 7 on sale at a cool 120 quid below its £599 list price while charging a massive £170 less than usual for a jumbo-sized Pixel 7 Pro flagship in a single black (aka Obsidian) color option.
These are not only new all-time high discounts for the British branch of the e-commerce giant, also trumping every no-strings-attached deal ever offered by the official Google Store on UK shores.
It almost goes without saying that you're looking at entry-level 128GB storage configurations here, but the value equation remains incredibly hard to beat among the best phones around even without a microSD card slot in tow.
If you're a fan of the stock Android experience in particular and super-frequent (albeit not perfect) software updates, you simply cannot do better than the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and when it comes to maximizing your savings without an obligatory device trade-in or carrier commitment, there's no better time than today to pull the trigger.
You may not be able to surprise that special someone on Valentine's Day with one of the most thoughtful tech gifts possible without breaking the bank, but if you hurry, your present won't be that late either.
Things that are NOT allowed: