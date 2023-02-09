Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Listen up, British bargain hunters: Amazon UK has Google's Pixel Buds Pro on sale at a killer price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Listen up, British bargain hunters: Amazon UK has Google's Pixel Buds Pro on sale at a killer price
If you happened to miss that very rare opportunity to pick up Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at £149 a pair in the UK a couple of weeks back, Amazon's regional branch is running another excellent deal right now for British folks interested in buying some of the best wireless earbuds around.

Google's turn to step into the AirPods-dominated spotlight has come, with the Pixel Buds Pro fetching a nice 50 quid less than usual at the time of this writing in two different colors.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, 11mm Speaker Drivers, IPX4 Water Resistance, Wireless Charging Case, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life, Charcoal Color
£51 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, 11mm Speaker Drivers, IPX4 Water Resistance, Wireless Charging Case, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life, Fog Color
£51 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

These are of course the search giant's top alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro 2 and the similarly well-reviewed Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, normally setting you back a not-very-affordable £179.99.

With this awesome new Amazon UK deal therefore, you can slash a substantial 28 percent off that list price or, if you'd rather get the Coral or Lemongrass models than the Charcoal or Fog flavors, slightly less. 

In case you're wondering, the official British Google Store is currently offering humbler £30 discounts across the board, and as far as we know, this £50 price cut is completely unprecedented, not to mention unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon.

Just like all of their top-shelf rivals, the Pixel Buds Pro come with active noise cancellation and overall premium audio quality while claiming to last a very hard-to-beat 7 hours between charges (with ANC enabled throughout your extended music listening session).

Said endurance time can be bumped up to an even more impressive 11 hours simply by switching off noise cancellation, with a bundled wireless charging case further raising the bar to 20 and 31 hours (!!!) with and without ANC respectively.

Designed for all-day comfort and stability, Google's best true wireless earbuds to date (by far) also promise to deliver crystal clear calls in any and all environments, basic sweat and water resistance, as well as flawless connectivity with Android handsets (especially Pixels, of course) and iPhones. Pretty difficult to justify that extra expense for the AirPods Pro 2 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, eh?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
The divisive Motorola Razr 5G is cheaper than ever before (no activation needed)
The divisive Motorola Razr 5G is cheaper than ever before (no activation needed)
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless