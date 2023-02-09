Listen up, British bargain hunters: Amazon UK has Google's Pixel Buds Pro on sale at a killer price
If you happened to miss that very rare opportunity to pick up Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at £149 a pair in the UK a couple of weeks back, Amazon's regional branch is running another excellent deal right now for British folks interested in buying some of the best wireless earbuds around.
Google's turn to step into the AirPods-dominated spotlight has come, with the Pixel Buds Pro fetching a nice 50 quid less than usual at the time of this writing in two different colors.
These are of course the search giant's top alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro 2 and the similarly well-reviewed Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, normally setting you back a not-very-affordable £179.99.
With this awesome new Amazon UK deal therefore, you can slash a substantial 28 percent off that list price or, if you'd rather get the Coral or Lemongrass models than the Charcoal or Fog flavors, slightly less.
In case you're wondering, the official British Google Store is currently offering humbler £30 discounts across the board, and as far as we know, this £50 price cut is completely unprecedented, not to mention unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon.
Just like all of their top-shelf rivals, the Pixel Buds Pro come with active noise cancellation and overall premium audio quality while claiming to last a very hard-to-beat 7 hours between charges (with ANC enabled throughout your extended music listening session).
Said endurance time can be bumped up to an even more impressive 11 hours simply by switching off noise cancellation, with a bundled wireless charging case further raising the bar to 20 and 31 hours (!!!) with and without ANC respectively.
Designed for all-day comfort and stability, Google's best true wireless earbuds to date (by far) also promise to deliver crystal clear calls in any and all environments, basic sweat and water resistance, as well as flawless connectivity with Android handsets (especially Pixels, of course) and iPhones. Pretty difficult to justify that extra expense for the AirPods Pro 2 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, eh?
