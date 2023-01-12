Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users on T-Mobile fail to receive January update; others still stuck on November

Posts left on social media site Reddit indicate that Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series users who are T-Mobile subscribers have not yet received the January Android update. The update, which includes security patches and several bug fixes, was released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Usually, these updates are disseminated on the first Monday of each month, but this year the first Monday in January fell on the New Year's Day holiday (observed) since January 1st was a Sunday.

One Reddit user posting on the unofficial T-Mobile subreddit claimed that he worked for T-Mobile and wrote that the January update was pulled by the carrier due to issues. The post, which has since been deleted, said that the update would take several weeks to arrive which means that it could show up by the end of this month.

There have been problems reported by users who installed the update on their Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 series device and suffered the loss of Bluetooth connectivity. Other complained that they have been unable to connect with Android Auto since downloading and installing the update.


Confirming that this is a T-Mobile issue, one Reddit user with the handle Jimx2 wrote, "Wow. I can't believe that actually worked. I put in one of my international sim and changed it to AT&T Roaming and the update started immediately. Thanks! I guess this further confirms it's a T-Mobile issue."

Even worse, some users with the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro say that they haven't received an update since the November release. One Pixel 5 user dropped us a note on the tip line to tell us that his Pixel 5 is stuck on the November update.

The issue is also affecting compatible Pixel users on Google Fi. That's because the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) offers its customers service from T-Mobile. It should be noted that Google has not made any announcements about pulling the update.

Angering T-Mobile subscribers even more on Reddit, the boards also contain comments from Verizon and AT&T users sporting the same phones who post that they have received the January and (presumably) the December update in a timely fashion.

Pixel users can continue to check for updates by going to Settings > System > System update.
