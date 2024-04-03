You can now save 33% on the incredible Google Pixel 7 through this hot Amazon deal

Google Pixel 7, 128GB (Snow): 33% off at Amazon

The Google Pixel 7 is now available at 33% off on Amazon, making it slightly more expensive than the Pixel 7a. The non-Pro model has a 6.3-inch OLED screen with stellar color saturation. The device packs amazing cameras, too. On the back, you have a 50MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, while on the Google slapped on a 10.8MP shooter. Under the hood works the Tensor G2 chipset, giving you fast and smooth performance. As for battery, Google equipped the Pixel 7 with a 4,355mAh battery with wireless charging. Get the model in Snow and save $199 now.