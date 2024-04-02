Get the affordable Pixel 7a at its lowest price on Amazon with this head-turning offer

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

By
Deals Google
Looking for a new, affordable Pixel phone to match your Pixel Buds Pro, which you just bought for 30% off their price on Amazon? Well, the retailer is selling the Pixel 7a at a sweet $125 price cut, allowing you to snatch one for 25% less if you take advantage of this deal today!

We suggest hurrying up, though, as this offer has been available for a few weeks. Also, it has a 'Limited Time' banner. So, it may expire at any minute. It will be a shame to miss out on this opportunity, as the Pixel 7a has a lot to offer in return.

Powered by a Google Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7a delivers great performance despite its more affordable price. It can handle tasks such as web browsing, games, and streaming videos without any issues.

As a true Pixel, Google's budget-friendly phone wields the tech giant's software magic and takes beautiful photos with its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP shooter for selfies. In addition to that, it can capture videos at 4K at 30fps.

The Pixel 7a also excels in battery life. Sporting a rather small, 4385mAh battery, this handsome fella packs enough power to last you an intense day without recharging. Furthermore, it supports 7.5W wireless charging, a feature that's rarely found in affordable phones

Overall, the Pixel 7a is a real bang for your buck, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, chop-chop! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a brand-new Pixel phone at a heavily discounted price while you still can!
