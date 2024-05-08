The Google Pixel 7 becomes a hit for bargain hunters after a huge 40% discount at this seller
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you love taking photos with your phone? Well, if you also need a new one, you’d be pleased to know that the amazing Pixel 7 remains at finger-licking good prices over at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. If you still haven’t had the chance to check out the deal in question, now’s the time to do so, as the seller will keep this bad boy at 40% for just another few weeks (or less).
As far as we know, the 128GB model is retailing at some of its lowest prices ever, thanks to Woot’s superb offer. The cherry on top is that the sold device is brand new and even arrives with a one-year manufacturer warranty. As you might have guessed, no other major US seller has gone the whole nine yards, deal-wise, meaning you’re highly unlikely to find a better bargain on this puppy somewhere else (without a subscription).
While it’s not among the best camera phones, this bad boy remains a solid choice for smartphone photography fans on a budget. Via our Pixel 7 review, you can see just what a good job the 50MP main OIS camera does at capturing accurate colors. Let’s not forget the camera app itself, which is as feature-rich as they go.
But even if you aren’t all about those gorgeous photos, this bad boy still has plenty to offer you. Its compact 6.3-inch OLED screen is super crisp and vivid, while the Tensor G2 chip under the hood makes day-to-day interactions a breeze. Rounding out the package is a respectable 4,355mAh battery that lasts quite a while.
As you can see, this is a pretty good phone, now available at a pretty good price. So, what are you waiting for? Grab yours before supplies run out at Woot!
