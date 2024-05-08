The Google Pixel 7 becomes a hit for bargain hunters after a huge 40% discount at this seller

Grab the Pixel 7 at $199 off on Amazon

Do you prefer shopping only at Amazon? Well, don't worry, Google's incredible Pixel 7 is on sale over there as well. Right now, the phone sells at 33% off, meaning you get to save $199 on the device with a 6.3-inch super sharp display, a great camera setup with a 50MP main camera with OIS, and, of course, the Tensor G2 chipset.