Pixel 6 Pro faster charging apparently confirmed by regulatory body
XDA Developers has now corroborated an August report that the Pixel 6 series may support 33W wired charging.
Per the outlet's source, at least one Pixel 6 Pro model will offer faster charging than previous-generation Pixel phones, none of which went further than 18W.
Apparently, Taiwan's telecommunications regulatory body National Communications Commission (NCC) has given the go-ahead to the Pixel 6 Pro and the accompanying paperwork reveals that it will support these charging speeds: 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 9V/3A (27W), and 11V/3A (33W).
While some may view 33W as inadequate for a phone which seemingly has a 5,000mAh battery, especially when compared to Chinese Android handsets, keep in mind that higher charging speeds could be detrimental to battery health in the long run.
Google may also release a new Pixel Stand for its 2021 flagships which will offer 23W wireless charging.
The Mountain View company has told us quite a lot about the Pixel 6 duo and is currently aggressively marketing the series, ahead of their rumored October 19 unveiling.
For starters, they will be underpinned by the custom-made Tensor processor, which kind of sounds experimental. The phones will also get a facelift and new camera sensors. A couple of reports have also said that they will be supported for 5 years by Google. Price remains a mystery.
