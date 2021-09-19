Notification Center

Android Google

Pixel 6 Pro faster charging apparently confirmed by regulatory body

Anam Hamid
By
0
Pixel 6 Pro faster charging apparently confirmed by regulatory body
XDA Developers has now corroborated an August report that the Pixel 6 series may support 33W wired charging. 

Per the outlet's source, at least one Pixel 6 Pro model will offer faster charging than previous-generation Pixel phones, none of which went further than 18W. 

Apparently, Taiwan's telecommunications regulatory body National Communications Commission (NCC) has given the go-ahead to the Pixel 6 Pro and the accompanying paperwork reveals that it will support these charging speeds: 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 9V/3A (27W), and 11V/3A (33W).

Although only one Pixel 6 Pro model was certified by the NCC, it's unlikely that only one variant will support 33W charging. Google has already implied that the charger will be sold separately

While some may view 33W as inadequate for a phone which seemingly has a 5,000mAh battery, especially when compared to Chinese Android handsets, keep in mind that higher charging speeds could be detrimental to battery health in the long run. 

Google may also release a new Pixel Stand for its 2021 flagships which will offer 23W wireless charging.

The Mountain View company has told us quite a lot about the Pixel 6 duo and is currently aggressively marketing the series, ahead of their rumored October 19 unveiling. 

For starters, they will be underpinned by the custom-made Tensor processor, which kind of sounds experimental. The phones will also get a facelift and new camera sensors. A couple of reports have also said that they will be supported for 5 years by Google. Price remains a mystery.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6 (46 updates)

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

