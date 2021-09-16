Notification Center

Android Google

Google promotes the Pixel 6 line with billboards and...potato chips?

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Google promotes the Pixel 6 line with billboards and...potato chips?
Google is pulling out all of the stops as its efforts to market the Pixel 6 series in the face of iPhonemania has started. In Japan, Google has released potato chips in bags that match the Pixel 6 colors. But note that the bag reads "Google Original Chips" which is a clever way to promote the homegrown Tensor SoC that will be powering the new Pixel models. Consumers in Japan can actually obtain a bag of these chips even with the current chip shortage.



Google is also taking the advertising campaign to the states where billboards are surfacing in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. A tweet from a photographer named David Urbanke (via AndroidHeadlines) indicates that the Pixel 6 handsets using on the billboard are not renders and were snapped by Urbanke who says that this is his first ad campaign and his first billboard.

Each billboard shows the name of the phone with a photo of the handset showing the home screen along with one of the new clock widgets. The phone could be unveiled in October (perhaps on the 19th?) with a possible October 28th release date. That is the date shown on the clock widgets seen on a photograph released by Google to promote the Material You app design it is introducing this year along with Android 12.

Google is also promoting its upcoming Pixel 6 series in the online Google Store and you should expect to see more billboards, print ads, and television commercials pushing the new handsets as we head into October.

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

