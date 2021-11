Some Pixel 6 phones call random contacts and 911 on their own

Let's hope the chip shortages end soon. Analysts predict these unfortunately can stretch until next year. This could drive prices of smartphones to become even higher, and result in less sales globally. Let's hope the chip shortages end soon. Analysts predict these unfortunately can stretch until next year. This could drive prices of smartphones to become even higher, and result in less sales globally.

Another day, another Pixel 6 problem. This time it seems to be fixable as it seems like a software problem of Android 12. A bunch of Reddit users report their Pixel 6 phones are calling people without any human input.Most of the comments state that the phone was either locked or nowhere near its owner. The comments also stay that the phones call random numbers, sometimes in the middle of the night, and there is no evidence as to what exactly causes the bug.One user suggests the issue might be related to Google Assistant . The Ok Google voice recognition function supposedly could turn on on its own and mistake noises as a command to call someone. Some say they saw the calling command in their Google Assistant's history too, so this could really be where the problem originates from.There were instances where the phone dialed 911 three times, which as you probably know is illegal to do when there’s no real emergency. In another case, the phone called someone with whom its owner hasn’t spoken for years. This suggests that the choice of which contact to call by the glitch is probably random.But the issue could be related to Android 12 itself, rather than the Pixel 6 phones. One user reported their Pixel 3 is also ghost dialing numbers. This started happening after they updated their phone to Android 12. If you have a Pixel it might be a good idea to wait for Google to resolve all issues before updating your software.