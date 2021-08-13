Pixel 6 has exactly the same color theme as the Stadia Controller

Pixel 6 has exactly the same color theme as the Stadia Controller0
The Mountain View company apparently also wants a consistent design across devices going forward. A Twitter conversation between developer Michael Brown and Made By Google (via TechRadar) highlights the color coordination between the Google Stadia Controller and Pixel 6. The phone will be available in black, mint green, and orange-coral hues. The Pro model will come in black, gold, and silver colorways.
Aside from design enhancements, the Pixel 6 will boast a custom-developed chipset called Tensor and new camera hardware with a 50MP main sensor.
Whether these changes will be enough to make a dent in the market share the industry bigwigs control remains to be seen. For now, Google is allegedly preparing to launch the Pixel 5a, which reports indicate won't be a big challenger to the best mid-range phones around.
