Pixel 6 has exactly the same color theme as the Stadia Controller

Google has already previewed the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro that are coming later this fall. The phones have received a notable design upgrade, with a horizontal camera bar that houses larger sensors and lenses, and new materials and finishes.The Mountain View company apparently also wants a consistent design across devices going forward. A Twitter conversation between developer Michael Brown and Made By Google (via) highlights the color coordination between the Google Stadia Controller and Pixel 6. The phone will be available in black, mint green, and orange-coral hues. The Pro model will come in black, gold, and silver colorways.This seems to be a new strategy for the hardware unit. With the Material Design design system that was introduced in 2014, Google brought consistency to its software and the new Material You iteration that was introduced with Android 12 is the biggest update to that system.Aside from design enhancements, the Pixel 6 will boast a custom-developed chipset called Tensor and new camera hardware with a 50MP main sensor Whether these changes will be enough to make a dent in the market share the industry bigwigs control remains to be seen. For now, Google is allegedly preparing to launch the Pixel 5a , which reports indicate won't be a big challenger to the best mid-range phones around.