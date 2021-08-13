Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Android Google

Pixel 6 has exactly the same color theme as the Stadia Controller

Anam Hamid
By
0
Pixel 6 has exactly the same color theme as the Stadia Controller
Google has already previewed the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro that are coming later this fall. The phones have received a notable design upgrade, with a horizontal camera bar that houses larger sensors and lenses, and new materials and finishes.

The Mountain View company apparently also wants a consistent design across devices going forward. A Twitter conversation between developer Michael Brown and Made By Google (via TechRadar) highlights the color coordination between the Google Stadia Controller and Pixel 6. The phone will be available in black, mint green, and orange-coral hues. The Pro model will come in black, gold, and silver colorways.

This seems to be a new strategy for the hardware unit. With the Material Design design system that was introduced in 2014, Google brought consistency to its software and the new Material You iteration that was introduced with Android 12 is the biggest update to that system.

Aside from design enhancements, the Pixel 6 will boast a custom-developed chipset called Tensor and new camera hardware with a 50MP main sensor.

Whether these changes will be enough to make a dent in the market share the industry bigwigs control remains to be seen. For now, Google is allegedly preparing to launch the Pixel 5a, which reports indicate won't be a big challenger to the best mid-range phones around.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6 View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
The Google Pixel Fold may sport a Tensor processor and the Pixel 6 camera
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The Google Pixel Fold may sport a Tensor processor and the Pixel 6 camera
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
The Apple Wallet now supports the COVID passport in Spain
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
The Apple Wallet now supports the COVID passport in Spain
Poll: Would you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at $999?
by Mariyan Slavov,  7
Poll: Would you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at $999?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless