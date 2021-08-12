Samsung's Google Pixel 6 specs takeover complete with camera and 5G modem

Samsung's Google Pixel 6 specs takeover complete with camera and 5G modem3
Back in February, we heard that the Google Pixel 6 will finally use a new main camera sensor, and at the time all rumors were about the magical new Sony IMX800 sensor that may also end up in the Huawei P50 series.
The Pixel 6 will be a Samsung phone indeed
The P21 codename is none other than the Pixel 6 series, while the GN1 and wide references are hinting at Samsung's first-gen ISOCELL sensor for the main Pixel 6 camera. We sincerely hope that this is a general reference to Samsung's new 50MP sensors, as this year's GN2 is where it's at with the following breathtaking features:
- Huge 1/1.12" sensor size with large 1.4 micron physical pixels
- 50MP/100MP shots
- Default 12.5MP mode with binned 2.8 micron pixel giants
- New Dual Pixel Pro autofocus with both left/right and top/bottom focusing phases
- Efficient Staggered-HDR and Smart ISO Pro for greatly improved dynamic range
- 120fps 4K slow-motion video
In any case, Google is able to do with 12MP sensors what others can't with 108MP ones thanks to its unsurpassed computational photography algorithms, so we wouldn't spend much time worrying whether the main Pixel 6 camera sensor is Samsung GN1 or GN2.
That same Tensor chipset that is reportedly developed in Samsung's foundries, will also tack on another Samsung-made component, according to the same source - an Exynos 5123 modem version with sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G support. So, camera, chipset, perhaps the 120Hz display... the Pixel 6 does seem to be assembled by Samsung components mainly now, doesn't it?
