Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
Samsung Google Camera

Samsung's Google Pixel 6 specs takeover complete with camera and 5G modem

Daniel Petrov
By
3
Google Camera points to 50MP Samsung sensor on Pixel 6, Exynos modem
The new Android 12 Beta 4 release brought an intriguing new Google Camera app update to version 8.3.252. We say intriguing not because some major new feature was added but because someone discovered a hint to the Google Pixel 6 camera sensor in the underlying code strings.

Back in February, we heard that the Google Pixel 6 will finally use a new main camera sensor, and at the time all rumors were about the magical new Sony IMX800 sensor that may also end up in the Huawei P50 series.

Well, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs do include a new 50MP camera sensor indeed, but it won't be the Sony affair, rather a Samsung ISOCELL one from the GN series, judging from the leaked code string you see here, unearthed by GCam modder cstark27.


The Pixel 6 will be a Samsung phone indeed


The P21 codename is none other than the Pixel 6 series, while the GN1 and wide references are hinting at Samsung's first-gen ISOCELL sensor for the main Pixel 6 camera. We sincerely hope that this is a general reference to Samsung's new 50MP sensors, as this year's GN2 is where it's at with the following breathtaking features:

  • Huge 1/1.12" sensor size with large 1.4 micron physical pixels
  • 50MP/100MP shots
  • Default 12.5MP mode with binned 2.8 micron pixel giants
  • New Dual Pixel Pro autofocus with both left/right and top/bottom focusing phases
  • Efficient Staggered-HDR and Smart ISO Pro for greatly improved dynamic range
  • 120fps 4K slow-motion video

In any case, Google is able to do with 12MP sensors what others can't with 108MP ones thanks to its unsurpassed computational photography algorithms, so we wouldn't spend much time worrying whether the main Pixel 6 camera sensor is Samsung GN1 or GN2.

The important thing is that Google is entering the phone camera heavyweight category with the triple set on the Pixel 6 Pro that includes periscope zoom, so coupling the camera hardware with the new in-house Tensor chipset that will take computational photography to next levels, will be a sight to behold.

That same Tensor chipset that is reportedly developed in Samsung's foundries, will also tack on another Samsung-made component, according to the same source - an Exynos 5123 modem version with sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G support. So, camera, chipset, perhaps the 120Hz display... the Pixel 6 does seem to be assembled by Samsung components mainly now, doesn't it?


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

HTC reports another decent month of revenue gains
by Joshua Swingle,  0
HTC reports another decent month of revenue gains
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 - price, deals, and where to preorder
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 - price, deals, and where to preorder
Xiaomi rewards its first ever customers with a refund
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Xiaomi rewards its first ever customers with a refund
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Z Fold 3 5G are single-SIM in the US. No eSIM, too
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Z Fold 3 5G are single-SIM in the US. No eSIM, too
Аre the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 waterproof?
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Аre the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 waterproof?
Microsoft optimizes all Office mobile apps for Samsung’s new foldable phones
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Microsoft optimizes all Office mobile apps for Samsung’s new foldable phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless