Samsung's Google Pixel 6 specs takeover complete with camera and 5G modem

The P21 codename is none other than the Pixel 6 series, while the GN1 and wide references are hinting at Samsung's first-gen ISOCELL sensor for the main Pixel 6 camera. We sincerely hope that this is a general reference to Samsung's new 50MP sensors, as this year's GN2 is where it's at with the following breathtaking features:





Huge 1/1.12" sensor size with large 1.4 micron physical pixels

50MP/100MP shots

Default 12.5MP mode with binned 2.8 micron pixel giants

New Dual Pixel Pro autofocus with both left/right and top/bottom focusing phases

Efficient Staggered-HDR and Smart ISO Pro for greatly improved dynamic range

120fps 4K slow-motion video



In any case, Google is able to do with 12MP sensors what others can't with 108MP ones thanks to its unsurpassed computational photography algorithms, so we wouldn't spend much time worrying whether the main Pixel 6 camera sensor is Samsung GN1 or GN2.





The important thing is that Google is entering the phone camera heavyweight category with the triple set on the Pixel 6 Pro that includes periscope zoom, so coupling the camera hardware with the new in-house Tensor chipset that will take computational photography to next levels, will be a sight to behold.





That same Tensor chipset that is reportedly developed in Samsung's foundries, will also tack on another Samsung-made component, according to the same source - an Exynos 5123 modem version with sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G support. So, camera, chipset, perhaps the 120Hz display... the Pixel 6 does seem to be assembled by Samsung components mainly now, doesn't it?









